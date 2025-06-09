Edinburgh resident celebrates over a century of life in Auld Reekie

Isabella Mitchell, a resident at Forthland Lodge Care Home in Edinburgh has celebrated an extraordinary milestone – her 102nd birthday.

Edinburgh born and bred, Isabella is proud to have spent over a century in the city and has lived a life full of love, community, and rich experiences.

Isabella attended Milton House School on the Canongate, where she met her future husband, Andrew. They spent many happy years together, proudly celebrating their Diamond Wedding Anniversary in October 2008 and receiving a letter from the Queen.

After school, Isabella built her life in Edinburgh, with her first job at Duncan’s Chocolate Factory.

To mark the special occasion, the team at Meallmore-run Forthland Lodge held an afternoon celebration with balloons, cake and flowers. She was delighted to spend the day with her much-loved daughter, Isobel, as well as her nephew Billy and his wife, Lorraine.

Wendy Forbes, care home manager at Forthland Lodge said: “Isabella’s deep ties to the city of Edinburgh and the life she has built here over more than a century are a testament to her enduring spirit and character. Her 102 years represent not just personal longevity, but a living connection to Edinburgh's history and the countless memories that make up a life well-lived. She’s an inspiration to all of us, and we were honoured to share her special day and host a little party that was as fabulous as she is.

Forthland Lodge, situated in the North of Edinburgh, is run by one of Scotland’s most trusted providers of elderly and specialist care, Meallmore Ltd and provides excellent standards of care for its residents, including those living with mobility issues and dementia.