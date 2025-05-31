Edinburgh residents encouraged to Give Some Love to the LifeCare Hub

Opened as ‘Stockbridge House’ in 1975, the LifeCare Hub on Cheyne Street has been a vital part of the local community for 50 years. Originally established as a day centre for older people, it has evolved into a fully accessible, intergenerational community hub for everyone. A hugely popular big, bright and beautiful space, the hub hosts over 80 different weekly activities and welcomes over 47,000 visits a year from people who live across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s there for everyone, young to old and the combination of everyone interacting together is just priceless”’

Run by local charity LifeCare Edinburgh, the organisation ensures all its services are affordable, or offered for free, so that everyone gets the chance to take part in community activities which help to keep them connected and support their health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with continuing rising energy, staff and insurance costs the charity is bracing itself for an anticipated 30% increase in overall running costs this year creating a shortfall of around £30,000 this year alone. The charity is launching an urgent appeal to help cover this shortfall and help sustain its hub and support for those that need it most.

LifeCare's dedicated staff, volunteers and hub-goers

Sarah Van Putten, CEO of LifeCare said: “The LifeCare hub is a really important place for local people. We are very proud of the support we offer and the accessible spaces we make available for everyone in our community. In an increasingly isolated world, where would people go if we didn’t exist?

We want to be here for years to come, but we need support. No donation is too small, if we received £1 each time a person visited, we’d cover our shortfall and help sustain our future. Please give what you can.”

Lynne Herbert provides LifeCare’s free hairdressing for unpaid carers and runs her own yoga classes from the hub on a Monday and Thursday. Lynne said: “The LifeCare Hub is such an amazing place. From the moment you walk in, you feel welcomed and full of joy. It’s there for everyone, young to old and the combination of everyone interacting together is just priceless’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LifeCare works alongside a dedicated group of volunteers who generously give their time to ensure the smooth running and a friendly greeting for visitors. Shirley Galbraith is often one of the first happy faces visitors encounter when they enter the hub.

Shirley Galbraith, LifeCare Hub Greeter Volunteer

Shirley said: "I feel that I am making a small difference to some peoples' day by just chatting or helping them see what classes or services they could use. It makes me feel great! People should support the hub appeal to make sure that these services can continue - it is such a fantastic charity. The best thing is the variety of amazing services and classes that are offered. Supporting this appeal will ensure they are there for years to come!"

The charity is running an information morning from the LifeCare Hub on Monday, June 2, 11am-1pm. Come along to find out more and chat about how to get involved.

Everyone is welcome at LifeCare’s Community BBQ on Friday, June 20, 12noon-4pm – with free food, bouncy castle and a whole range of activities for local people of all ages.

Visits www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk for more information.