Edinburgh Rugby players swap boots for bargains in support of British Heart Foundation

Players from Edinburgh Rugby took a break from the scrum to lend a hand at British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland charity shops across Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swapping their boots for barcode scanners, the lads tackled everything from sorting donations to serving customers – proving that they’re just as skilled at giving back as they are at giving a good pass.

BHF Scotland is the club’s first Heart Health Charity Partner, and the initiative marks the club’s ongoing commitment to community engagement while raising awareness of cardiovascular diseases, which remain Scotland's leading cause of death, affecting approximately 730,000 people, and accounting for one in four deaths every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of the squad dedicated their Wednesday afternoon to volunteering at 11 different BHF Scotland stores across the capital city, including locations in Stockbridge, Leith, Dalry, Morningside and Craigmillar.

Heavy lifting help from Edinburgh Rugby players

Players took on a range of roles, from working in warehouses to sorting stock and selling items on the shop floor. The day provided a unique opportunity for the team to connect directly with residents and contribute to the vital work of BHF Scotland.

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby Managing Director, said: “The afternoon our players spent volunteering in BHF shops was a fantastic day for everyone involved. It was a really humbling and grounding experience for the squad, giving them a chance to step away from the training pitch and give back to the city that supports us so passionately.

“Connecting with our community and capturing the hearts of Edinburgh is a huge part of our club's mission. We're proud to have played a small part in the vital work British Heart Foundation does and we look forward to continuing to build these meaningful connections moving forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Turner, British Heart Foundation Area Manager, added:"The Edinburgh shops were elated to host the Edinburgh squad. The energy, professionalism and sincere interest they showed in our work was really appreciated.

Edinburgh Rugby player Fin Doyle helps out on the BHF shop floor

“We had players working on tills, filling rails with stock, merchandising Halloween donations, sorting and tagging and even discovering a few donated treasures which will make their way online. Customers were in awe and the players were more than happy to talk and have photos taken with anyone that asked.

"The energy and fun that the team brought to all of the shops was immeasurable and we were really impressed by how seriously they took the experience. It's not often that we have 6ft 6" help on shop floors! We'd welcome them to our volunteer teams anytime and they've definitely got a new bunch of fans!"

Piers O’Conor who joined teammates Ewan McVie, Finlay Doyle and Rory McHaffie in one of the BHF Leith stores, said: “It’s been interesting and great fun to get involved in the shop today. I’ve always donated items to charity shops so we’re all really happy to be supporting the British Heart Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David McColgan, Head of BHF Scotland, said: “The lads from Edinburgh Rugby were a huge help across our Edinburgh stores and we were delighted to have their support. The sale of donated goods in our shops helps raise vital funds for research into heart and circulatory disease so they can be proud that they’ve done their bit.”