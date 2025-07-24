Edinburgh shopper scoops over £300 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Edinburgh, and one lucky local winner has raised £310.64 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived in Leith on Sunday 20 July. Lucky shopper Alea Ibrahim, who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Alea’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Alea Ibrahim, said: “The Aldi Supermarket Sweep was such a brilliant experience! It’s actually a bit of a family tradition, I’m a second-generation sweeper- my dad won a sweep years ago, so he was ready with some advice (and high expectations!)

“It’s not every day that you get to sprint at full speed into the cheese aisle after closing time. Knowing the funds raised are going to CHAS to support children’s hospices in Scotland made the whole experience even more meaningful. A big thank you to the Aldi team as well who could not have been lovelier and made it such a memorable experience!”

Laura Hart, Senior Charge Nurse at CHAS said: “At CHAS, our priority is to ensure children with life-shortening conditions and their families receive the expert care and support they need, whether that’s in one of our hospices, in hospital or at home. We support a number of families in the Midlothian area, providing everything from palliative care and respite to family and bereavement support, helping them make the most of every precious moment together.

“Initiatives like Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep raise vital funds that allow us to continue this work, and we’re so grateful to Aldi and everyone who takes part for making a real difference to local families.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Alea who managed to raise a fantastic £310 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

Alea Ibrahim scooped £310.64 for CHAS.

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/