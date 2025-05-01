Edinburgh shopper scoops over £700 for CHAS in Aldi Supermarket Sweep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi Scotland’s much-loved Supermarket Sweep challenge recently returned to Edinburgh, and one lucky local winner has raised £726.77 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) while picking up the same amount in Aldi favourites for herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi's popular Supermarket Sweep is inspired by the legendary gameshow and arrived at the Chesser store on 16 April 2025. Lucky shopper Amy Utzinger. who was chosen as the winner of a competition, took part in the five-minute trolley dash for CHAS.

As well as taking home a trolley full of goodies, Aldi Scotland matched the cash value of Amy’s haul, donating all proceeds to CHAS to help support over 500 babies, children and young people across Scotland with life-shortening conditions and their families. In 2025 every penny raised through the initiative will go directly to CHAS, with £10,000 pledged in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi Supermarket Sweep winner, Amy Utzinger, said: “What a fantastic experience! I’ve never had five minutes fly by so quickly. I had a strategy all planned out, but it flew right out of my head as soon as I started, and I just started grabbing things. The people at Aldi were so kind and helpful, and I was so pleased to help CHAS get more donations, they deserve every penny. Thanks so much to Aldi for a wonderful, once-in-a-lifetime experience!”

L-R: Robert Campbell - Aldi, Amy Utzinger - Sweep Winner, Sarah Dannfald - CHAS Senior Community Fundraiser and Ryan Donlevy - Aldi.

Iain McAndrew, CHAS Director of Income Generation and Engagement said: “This year CHAS has been supporting 51 families in the NHS Lothian area. Children and families can access a range of expert care depending on their needs, from palliative care, respite stays, family support as well as bereavement and spiritual care, helping families make the most of every precious moment together.

“Our work to keep the joy alive for children and families is made possible by the kindness and generosity of our volunteers, supporters and fundraisers, and partnerships with organisations like Aldi Scotland, without whom we could not deliver our vital services for children and families to ensure that no family in Scotland faces the death of their child alone.”

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: “Our annual Supermarket Sweep holds a special place in the Aldi calendar, and we’re so pleased to bring it back for another year. Congratulations to Amy who managed to raise a fantastic £726.77 for CHAS, while snapping up a whole load of Aldi favourites for herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“CHAS is an incredible organisation which does invaluable work for families in Scotland. We are committed to raising as much money as possible so the charity can continue to provide vital hospice care to children with life-shortening conditions, and unwavering support to families during the most difficult moments imaginable.”

For more information about CHAS and how to support its work, visit https://www.chas.org.uk/