Edinburgh sock shop raising money for Wear Orange for Sebastian Day

Soctopus, on the Royal Mile, are honoured to invite customers to join them in celebrating Wear Orange for Sebastian Day, with a fun in-store event being held on March 14.

Sebastian was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer that affects only 100 children each year in the UK. The Local community joined forces to try and raise urgent funds to allow Sebastian to take part in a medical trial to try and save his life. Unfortunately Sebastian’s health deteriorated before the funds needed were raised and Sebastian sadly passed away on the 28th January 2024, shortly before his 7th birthday.

Wear orange for Sebastian Day will be held on March 14, on what would have been Sebastian’s 8th Birthday.

Team Sebastian are asking people across the country to participate in wearing orange to remember Sebastian, his favourite colour and help raise funds for Youth Works. Youth Works Northamptonshire is a Local charity who deliver education and support services to the young people of Northamptonshire.

The more socks you buy on the day the more money raised for Youth Works!

Soctopus will be donating a percentage of sales from the day from all Soctopus stores, online and wholesale to Team Sebastian’s nominated charity.

Soctopus will be asking staff in their stores to show their support by wearing something orange on the day. Orange socks being the obvious choice.