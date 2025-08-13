Edinburgh students can now earn a Mickey Mouse Degree at 'Disney University'

Edinburgh-based universities offer a wide array of courses, from MSc in Brewing and Distilling at Heriot-Watt University to courses exploring witchcraft at Edinburgh University - but have you ever considered getting a Micky Mouse Degree from "Disney University"?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With SQA results announced earlier this month, thousands of Scottish students will be making big decisions about their futures when it comes to further education, and now a “Mickey Mouse Degree” is also an option on the table.

Giving die-hard Disney fans the chance to earn their very own Mickey Mouse Degree, AttractionTickets.com has launched their “Disney University”, open to Scottish students and professionals alike to test their knowledge and to potentially be recognised as one of the top Disney fans in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mickey Mouse Degree undergrads will take a 50-question online quiz, developed by AttractionTickets.com’s own in-house Disney experts, covering everything from the names of beloved characters to lesser-known trivia about Disney’s iconic cruises. Those earning 50% marks will receive their degree certificate, and fans with a score of over 70% (a first-class Mickey Mouse Degree) will be entered to win a graduation prize.

Mickey Mouse Degree Certificate Example

So, whether you are a young adult anxiously awaiting university placement or simply someone who can name all the seven dwarfs without hesitation, this is your chance to earn your Mickey Mouse Degree and see whether you’re one of Scotland’s true Disney experts.

Chris Bradshaw, Marketing Director at AttractionTickets.com, said: “We know clearing season and results day can be stressful, so we wanted to create something light-hearted that gives people a reason to smile. Our Mickey Mouse Degree is a fun way for fans to celebrate their love of Disney while challenging themselves with a mix of trivia questions to find out if they are indeed one of the top Disney fans in the country. We can’t wait to see some of our top students receive their special Disney graduation surprise in the post.”

Interested in becoming a Mickey Mouse Degree undergrad? Visit the official page and take the "exam" to see if you're one of the UK's Disney experts.