Edinburgh students triumph in one of UK’s toughest endurance challenges

Six Fettes College students have won the Youth Class at the prestigious Scottish Islands Peaks Race, a tough sea and land adventure challenge.

Team Fettes took on what is known as one of the UK’s toughest endurance challenges, sailing over 160 nautical miles from Oban and running up and down mountains on the islands of Mull, Jura and Arran, totalling almost 60 miles, crossing the finish line in Troon at 3:30am on Monday 19 May.

The team was made up of six Lower Sixth students and four staff who put their teamwork to the test throughout the demanding multi-day event. They were led by skipper Roger Pim aboard the yacht Luskentyre. Students had been training for the event since September, with regular weekend runs in the Pentland Hills outside of Edinburgh, and a sail training weekend on the west coast of Scotland earlier in May.

The Scottish Islands Peaks Race, first held in 1983, combines offshore sailing with mountain running, drawing competitors from across the country and internationally. The Youth Class offers a unique opportunity for young people to push themselves in one of the UK's most challenging adventure races.

Helen Harrison, Head of Fettes College, said: “We are so proud of our SIPR team and how well they worked together in supporting and encouraging one another throughout the race, and in their preparations for it. An amazing effort!”

One of the participating students, Seth J, said: “The race was tough but unforgettable; the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I feel a huge sense of achievement now it is over. Our training really paid off as we felt well-prepared for both the sailing and the running that were involved. The support from the team and the guidance from staff kept us going. Reaching Troon was a moment of pure relief and joy, knowing all our effort was worth it.”

To find out more about the various activities on offer at Fettes College, go to: https://www.fettes.com/senior-school/co-curricular