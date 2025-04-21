Edinburgh swimmers complete Victorian pool challenge for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dedicated team of swimmers from Leith Victoria Swim Centre successfully completed an ambitious challenge on Easter Monday, visiting and swimming in all five of Edinburgh Leisure's Victorian pools in a single day to raise funds for the Active Communities programme.

The 14-member "Victorian Pool Crawlers" team swam up to one kilometre in each historic pool while walking approximately 16 kilometres between venues throughout the day. The challenge has raised over £870 to date, with donations still coming in through their JustGiving campaign.

Among the participants was 48-year-old Marek Bernat, who only learned to swim at Dalry Swim Centre in 2019. Originally from Poland, Bernat was motivated to learn after a frightening experience during a holiday in Bilbao, Spain.

"I lost my footing and tumbled down some stairs into water," Bernat recalled. "That's when I thought, 'I'd better learn to swim.'" Now a regular at Leith Victoria Swim Centre's skills and drills class, Bernat's journey from non-swimmer to Victorian Pool Crawler proves it’s never too late to learn a new skill.

The 14-strong Victorian Pool Crawlers take a break to pose for a photo at their 'home' pool at Leith Victoria Swim Centre

"This challenge brought together our love for swimming with Edinburgh's incredible Victorian pool heritage," said Alistair Clark, the group's organiser. "To swim in all five historic venues in one day was physically demanding, but knowing we were raising vital funds for Active Communities kept us motivated. The programme helps thousands of people overcome barriers to physical activity, and we're proud to support such important work."

Easily spotted in their day-glow, bright orange t-shirts and Edinburgh Leisure swim caps, the team attracted attention and support from other pool users throughout the day.

Edinburgh Leisure's Active Communities programme works to tackle inequalities and combat the effects of inactivity by providing opportunities for people facing the greatest barriers to physical activity, including those affected by health conditions, disabilities, inequalities, and poverty. Each year, the programme supports around 12,500 individuals.

"The determination shown by the Victorian Pool Crawlers exemplifies the community spirit that makes Edinburgh Leisure's work possible," said Jenny Selman, Funding Manager at Edinburgh Leisure. "Their efforts will directly help us create more opportunities for everyone to get active and stay active, regardless of their circumstances."

Those wishing to support the Victorian Pool Crawlers can still donate via their JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/poolcrawl2025

Edinburgh Leisure is dedicated to helping people lead more active, healthy lives. With 53 sport, leisure, and school venues across the city, Edinburgh Leisure creates opportunities for everyone to get active and stay active.