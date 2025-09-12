Edinburgh Tesco store shows support for local hospice with five figure donation

As part of their ongoing commitment to the local community, a Tesco Superstore in Edinburgh has raised £19,382 for St. Columba's Hospice Care through instore fundraising and other initiatives.

The store, located on Broughton Road, has spent eight years raising vital funds for the hospice, which provides people in Edinburgh with end-of-life care, as well as supporting their families.

Recently, members of the Tesco team took part in the 7 Hills of Edinburgh Challenge, a long gruelling walk of around 27km with over 700m of climbing involved, in which they raised nearly £2,000 for the hospice alone.

In September, the team will be taking part in the famous Edinburgh Kiltwalk, part of Scotland’s largest mass participation walking event with over 178,000 people taking part since 2016.

Year-long fundraising in store includes a book donation point, which was started by store colleague Caroline Phillip, where customers are encouraged to take a book and make a small donation, which is then given to the hospice – with a current sum of £17,432 donated so far. Books are provided by local businesses and customers.

Ross Wallace, Store Manager at the Superstore, said: “We have supported St. Columba's Hospice Care for many years and are delighted we have been able to give them such a fantastic donation of over £19,000.

“The hospice has provided help to not only colleagues in store, but our customers as well, so it’s a cause very close to our communities’ hearts.

“I’m extremely proud of all my staff for going the extra mile to raise funds for a vital service which supports so many people in the area, and I’d like to thank everyone who kindly donated over the years too.”

Amanda Southey, Partnerships Fundraiser, said: “We’re incredibly thankful to the team at Tesco for their continued commitment and generosity over the years.

“Their support makes a real difference to families across Edinburgh and the Lothians, allowing us to deliver expert, compassionate care, so no one has to face the end of life alone.”

Tesco Superstore is located at 7 Broughton Rd, Edinburgh, EH7 4EW.

Donations can be made to the store’s Kiltwalk efforts at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rosswallace-688924857d8396eb850a9ec7.

For more information on St. Columba’s Hospice Care and how to support, please visit https://stcolumbashospice.org.uk/.