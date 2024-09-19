Edinburgh Tesco store supporting children’s charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Generous employees at the Edinburgh Corstorphine Tesco Extra store have kindly donated a three-figure clothing voucher to a local children’s charity.

The store made the £250 voucher donation to 'Kids Loves Clothes', a Ratho-based charity, which will allow the charity to purchase clothes from F&F - Tesco’s clothing range – to then give to local children in need.

Kids Love Clothes was set up 15 years ago and is an entirely volunteer-led charity that provides clothing to disadvantaged children in local communities across the Lothians.

The incredible team at Kids Love Clothes work via referrals from professionals working with families, such as health visitors, midwives and social workers to put together a whole wardrobe worth of clothes for each referred child.

Tesco Community Champion Debbie Brown and Denise Thomas from Kids Loves Clothes.

In 2023, the charity gave over 1,800 children giftbags of clothing and have helped tens of thousands of local kids since launching in 2009.

Deborah Brown, Community Champion at Edinburgh Corstorphine Tesco Extra, said: “I’m delighted that the team and I can support such a wonderful charity, especially one in the Lothians, as we’re all extremely passionate about giving back to those who need extra support in our local communities.

“I hope this voucher will help Kids Love Clothes, allowing the charity to provide warm clothing for children as we approach the colder months, as well as relief for their families.”

Fiona Shapcott, who set up the Kids Love Clothes initiative, said: “A massive thank you to the team at Edinburgh Corstorphine Tesco Extra for their incredibly generous donation.

“It’s thanks to these acts of kindness from businesses and local residents around Edinburgh that we can continue our important work.”

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “Our stores work so hard throughout the year to support their local communities through donations, so it is fantastic that Edinburgh Corstorphine has been able to support Kids Love Clothes.”

“We firmly believe that no parent should have to worry about providing clothing for their children, which is why we’re incredibly proud of the store for making this donation.”

Edinburgh Corstorphine Tesco Extra is located at 30 Meadow Place Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh, EH12 7UQ.

For more information on Kids Love Clothes and how you can help, visit https://www.kidsloveclothes.co.uk/.