Edinburgh to host The Great British Care Cycle Relay

The cycling adventure begins at Glencairn Care Home to shine a light on the care services at the heart of every community

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great British Care Cycle Relay, which celebrates the care services at the heart of every community, is set kick off at Glencairn Care Home in The Grange, Edinburgh at 9am on Thursday, June 12.

It includes five individual, day-long cycle rides in Scotland, England and Wales totalling around 500km, with colleagues, supporters and families of all ages and abilities taking part and visiting care services enroute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eleven cyclists, including one from Renaissance Care, are taking part in the Scottish leg of the relay. The group will cycle a 123km loop, passing through Stenhousemuir and Winchburgh and visiting care homes such as Canmore Lodge Care Home in Dunfermline, Caledonian Court in Larbert and Linlithgow Care Home. The cyclists will also stop off at Alzheimer Scotland’s new and expanded facilities in the city.

The Great British Care Cycle Relay

The Great British Care Cycle Relay also takes in a 94km York route through North Yorkshire, a 103km Nottingham route in the Midlands, a 125km route through Cardiff and South Wales and a 110km finale from Brighton to London on 16 June. By the end, Championing Social Care expects over 70 cyclists to have been involved.

The end of the relay marks the start of Care Home Open Week 2025 (June 16-22), which aims to highlight the amazing work that is modern care.

Ian Condie from Dunfermline is taking part in the race with his wife Jenny, he said: “We’re looking forward to the cycle, but with a little trepidation! At 123 kilometres, it’ll be the longest distance we’ve ridden on our tandem this year, although as part of the route goes through Fife, it will be familiar territory for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a cause close to our hearts, as having lost my 98-year-old mum in January after a short illness, we’ve had first-hand experience of the fantastic job those involved in the care sector do for both those receiving care and their families. Mum as a resident at Orchardhead Care Home in Rosyth for the last couple of years and had been happy and well looked after there. It’s good to give something back.”

Organiser of The Great British Care Cycle Relay, Championing Social Care, is encouraging those people who want to take part, but are not cyclists, to instead to cheer the riders on as pass by or help give them a warm reception when they visit care homes enroute. The care home gatherings will provide an opportunity for the cyclists to connect with fellow colleagues, share stories, and enjoy the contagious enthusiasm that radiates throughout the relay.

Championing Social Care Trustee and Founder and Chair of the Great British Care Cycle Relay, Vishal Shah said: “The Great British Care Cycle Race is a fabulous precursor to Care Home Open Week. It’s now its third year and our largest one yet. It connects the joy of cycling with visiting the incredible care services at the heart of communities up and down the country. The aim is to bring more of the general public closer to understanding what it’s actually like to live and work in care and help dispel the negative narratives that often are shared.

“As a keen cyclist, any opportunity to get on a bike is always taken, but this relay is particularly special. My motivation for taking part stems from a deeply personal connection, as my grandmother lived with dementia and received incredible support from social care, which enabled her to live a life of quality and purpose. We were supported as family to not only navigate this journey but also enjoy the special connections and memories that we continued to create and share together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Kilgour, Chairman of Renaissance Care said: “We’re proud to host the launch event here at Glencairn Care Home. Care homes play a vital role within communities, delivering essential support to older adults and easing pressure on the wider health and social care system.

"Every day, our dedicated staff bring compassion, expertise, and commitment to promoting the physical and emotional wellbeing of our residents. We're extremely proud of the work they do, and this event is a welcomed opportunity to shine a light on the outstanding work happening across the social care sector.”

In 2024, over 5,500 care services took part in Care Home Open Week, which represents around a third of the total number of homes in the country. It is hoped this year’s event will have even higher participation from care services, communities and government ministers.