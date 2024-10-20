Edinburgh train firm raising the bar on sustainability

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Murray, MP for Edinburgh East & Musselburgh and Dr Scott Arthur, MP for Edinburgh South West joined guests at Lumo’s sustainable cocktail event to stir-up support for Edinburgh Cocktail Week.

In addition to supporting Edinburgh Cocktail Week, the event sought to mix mocktails and connect key decision makers within the city and beyond, to serve-up sustainable cocktails and conversations around driving environmental and economic growth within local communities.

The event, held at Hotel Indigo on the city’s Princes Street was hosted by leading open access train operator, Lumo, which provides popular rail services connecting Edinburgh with Newcastle and London along the East Coast Main Line. The event was in collaboration with Flawsome! Drinks, a company committed to sustainability by repurposing surplus ‘wonky’ fruit for soft drinks sold onboard Lumo’s fleet of fully electric trains.

Lumo’s partnership with Flawsome! Drinks began earlier this year, introducing a refreshing twist to Lumo’s onboard refreshments with juice’s made from ‘wonky’ and surplus fruit, offering customers a guilt-free, eco-friendly choice.

The event brought together key leaders from business and environmental groups across Scotland.

Dr Scott Arthur MP, said: “I am absolutely committed to the UK hitting it's net zero targets whilst also growing the economy in a way which helps create a fairer society. Sustainable public transport links connecting Edinburgh to key economic centres, like those offered by Lumo, are a key part of that.

“Whether people are drinking cocktails or mocktails, Edinburgh Cocktail Week is also a great opportunity to help boost our tourist economy.

“I am proud that Edinburgh attracts people from far and wide, and after a route of beautiful views, arriving in the city's heart by train will always mean that visitors are emotionally stirred, not shaken.”

Lumo is celebrating three years of running services this month and has an approach to customer service that’s far from old-fashioned, recently serving-up a 96% customer satisfaction score.

Guests enjoyed a taste of sustainability with the wonky fruit based cocktails

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo, said: “We’re proud to support Edinburgh Cocktail Week, an event that not only showcases the city’s renowned arts and dynamic culture scene but also promotes sustainable choices. Lumo’s partnership with Flawsome! Drinks is a reflection of our shared goal to reduce waste and advocate for a more sustainable future.

"We are deeply committed to supporting the local communities we serve and are excited to have submitted plans to expand our services to Glasgow. This expansion will strengthen ties between two of Scotland’s key cities, fostering even greater opportunities for collaboration and a greener future."

Guests included representatives from the city’s culture and arts groups, Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce, Dynamic Earth, Scottish Chambers of Commerce and Holyrood Distillery which distils the recently launched whisky now sold on Lumo’s services to and from Edinburgh.

Expected to attract more than 25,000 visitors across the 10 days, Edinburgh Cocktail Week showcases the city’s vibrant hospitality scene while significantly contributing to the local economy, something that Lumo aims to support through connecting passengers along the East Coast route with the Scottish capital.

Lumo Head of Public Affairs, Lucy Harper with Dr Scott Arthur MP (Edinburgh South West) with Chris Murray MP (Edinburgh East & Musselburgh) and Richard Salkeld, Head of Communications & Partnerships at Lumo.

With more than 100 participating venues this year, including bars, restaurants, and hotels, the event not only boosts footfall but also provides a platform for venues to increase staffing and manage the surge in demand.

In addition to the bars and restaurants benefitting through direct involvement with Edinburgh Cocktail Week, local hotels and short-term lets also see increased bookings, as the influx of visitors drives demand for accommodation, providing a boost to the hospitality sector and supporting the wider local economy during the 10-day event.

The partnership between Lumo and Flawsome! reflects both companies' commitment to sustainability, with a focus on reducing food waste, encouraging responsible consumption and promoting innovative examples of making positive change for the environment.