Edinburgh trampoline park leaps to help local child's play and wellbeing group with ticket donation

A local Dalkeith trampoline park has donated tickets for free bouncing sessions to a local Charity – Play Midlothian, supporting children to thrive through play.

Ryze Trampoline Park, based in Dalkeith, provided 12 tickets to Play Midlothian, a local Charity which provides a range of services for children aged 0-13, as part of their commitment to the community.

Play Midlothian, which offers enriching opportunities for children to play in support for their health, wellbeing and development, offers children with different types of needs and backgrounds the opportunity to play.

(L-R) Laura King manager of Ryze Dalkeith and Laura Campbell Operations Manager at Midlothian Play

The group gifted the tickets to three families through a raffle at their annual Playday event at Allan Terrace on August 8, which offers free entry for a bounce session at Ryze Dalkeith. The remaining tickets will be raffled at Play Midlothian’s next Fundraising event, set to take place on 14th September.

Valerie Temporal, Fundraising Manager at Play Midlothian, said: "We’re so grateful for the generous gift of passes to Ryze Dalkeith, our goal is to provide enriching opportunities for children to play, support their health and wellbeing, and address barriers to access. These passes will give local children and their families a chance to experience something new, have fun, and get active.

“Play Midlothian believes that play is essential for children’s development and that it’s important to build strong family and community connections. Thank you to Ryze for their support and for helping us advocate for the importance of play in children’s lives.”

Rory Fairgrieve, Head of Sales and Marketing of Ryze, said: “We’re pleased to support such a fantastic organisation and help contribute to their mission of providing enriching play experiences for all children.

“As a local business, we believe it’s important to give back to the community and help those in need. We understand that the cost-of-living crisis has made it difficult for many families to afford leisure activities, so we’re proud to have been able to donate these passes to help alleviate some of that financial burden and bring some extra joy to those at Play Midlothian. We can’t wait to welcome in the families who received tickets.”