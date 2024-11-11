Edinburgh TV couple Craig and Debbie Stephens book Chewin The Fat star Karen Dunbar for exclusive interview on Moreish TV show.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh TV Couple Film Exclusive Interview With TV Comedy Star Karen Dunbar.

Edinburgh couple Craig and Debbie Stephens from Portobello have been very busy with booking the stars to appear on their Moreish TV Show and they have now added Chewin' The Fat Star 'Karen Dunbar' to the list of stars with an exclusive interview during Karen's stand up comedy tour.

Karen discusses how she came to light on comedy television and working with The Comedy Unit and the BBC and how her audition playing an Auld Woman landed her a dream job on the well known comedy show alongside Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphil before they rose to fame on the hit show 'Still Game'.

Karen also discusses how she landed roles in Shakespeare plays taking her to New York and being praised by Hollywood star 'Meryl Streep' and how she now is a daytime DJ in between her comedy tour which is selling out.

Karen Dunbar on Moreish TV

Karen said 'I now get recognised by folks too young to even know what Chewin The Fat was but then realised the clips are coming up on Tik Tok so no complaints here, I'm loving it'

Craig said 'Karen is a legend in Entertainment and to have her on the show was outstanding as she says it as it is, she's really funny but a very interesting and lovely person too'

Debbie added 'It's great working with Karen Dunbar again after working with her on BBC Scotland Comedy Entertainment show 'Remotely Amusing Gameshow' and to hear how she created all those memorable characters and sketches was pure nostalgia and simply sheer brilliance'

Karen is taking her tour around Scotland before heading down south and will be performing her stand up at the now Sold Out show with Breakneck Comedy at Portobello Town Hall on Friday 22nd November

Moreish TV is now available with the Karen Dunbar special.