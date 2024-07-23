Edinburgh TV star couple book American Horror Story star Naomi Grossman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh TV Star Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens have secured American Horror Story Star Naomi Grossman to interview on their Moreish TV Show.

Craig and Debbie, who reside in the Portobello area, have recently started getting attention from Hollywood stars such as Rachel Redleaf to feature in an interview on their very own show Moreish TV and now they have secured a huge exclusive interview with another huge Hollywood star and it's none other than Naomi Grossman, famously know for playing the role of Pepper in the huge Netflix show 'American Horror Story' and more recently starred in horror film 'Hauntology'

Naomi had her agent reached out to the couple as she is due to arrive in Edinburgh this August during the world famous Edinburgh Fringe where the actress will appear on stage with her own show 'American Wh*re Story' at Gilded Balloon patter hoose and Naomi took to the couple so much that the movie star swapped her personal details to stay in touch ahead of her visit to Edinburgh

Debbie said: "Naomi Grossman is a truly wonderful actress and huge Hollywood star and to book her is just so phenomenal and she is very excited to be a guest on Moreish TV and to bring her show to the world's biggest and greatest arts festival."

American Horror Story Star Naomi Grossman with Craig and Debbie Stephens.

Craig added: "American Horror Story is a huge show worldwide and the character Pepper also a huge character on the show and we are buzzing with excitement at having Naomi on the show with us as she added that she wanted to seal the deal and add a date and told us she was really looking forward to it."

Moreish TV has been growing quickly over the years with some huge stars appearing and it looks like the couples show will soon be the talk of Hollywood'.