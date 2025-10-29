Edinburgh United Youth Football Club scores with local family business

Craig Adams (L), Edinburgh United Youth Coach, with Rick McCann (R), At Home In Edinburgh Director

Local family business At Home In Edinburgh has teamed up with Edinburgh United Football Club as strip sponsor for the 2025/26 season, for the 2015 Zidane Reds youth team.

The family-run property management and sales agent has sponsored a new strip for the ‘2015 Zidane Reds’, an under-10s team in Edinburgh United’s youth football programme.

Edinburgh United Football Club is based in the south of Edinburgh, with the senior team playing in the East of Scotland Third Division. The growing youth section has around 200 children, from the P1 – P2 academy football upwards, participating across the club’s youth levels. These levels are named for inspirational footballers – including renowned playmaker and World Cup winner Zidane.

Craig Adams, Edinburgh United Youth Football coach, said: “We’re delighted to have At Home In Edinburgh’s support for the 2015 Zidane Reds. The team are excited to step out on the pitch each week in their new kit, and kicked off their season in style, with a great win against Musselburgh.

Edinburgh United Football Club '2015 Zidane Reds' youth team new strip

“We’re proud to have so many children playing in our youth teams, who all experience the benefits of wearing professional strips for their games – the strips help to build their team identity, creating that sense of team spirit and belonging, and at the same time, we’re promoting equality and inclusion regardless of individual differences and backgrounds. Sponsorship from local businesses is key to this, and as a club we are very grateful to At Home In Edinburgh and our other local sponsors.”

At Home In Edinburgh is a Marchmont-based letting and sales agent, led by husband-and-wife duo Rick and Vicky McCann. The small family business was established in 2010 and has grown into a well-respected force within Edinburgh’s competitive property sector.

Their focus on client relationships and community building, coupled with straightforward, streamlined processes and a commitment to excellence, saw the team pick up awards at the Scottish Home Awards in 2022 and 2023, and the Herald Property Awards for Scotland in 2024.

Rick McCann, director of At Home In Edinburgh, said: “We’ve seen firsthand the positive impact that being part of an inclusive grassroots youth team can make, and we’re delighted to be kit sponsor for Edinburgh United 2015 Reds.

“The youth teams are a great bunch of children and supportive parents, led by volunteer coaches who give up a lot of their time to the club. We’re proud that we can play a small part in the team’s success and we’re excited for the rest of the season ahead!”

You can find out more about Edinburgh United at www.edinburghunitedfc.co.uk and more about At Home In Edinburgh at www.athomeinedinburgh.co.uk.