Edinburgh University Formula Student dominates AI Class at FSUK24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh University Formula Student (EUFS) impressed at FSUK24 by decisively winning the AI class and making FSUK history with their Autonomous Driving System (ADS) car.

Increasing their winning streak to seven years in a row EUFS has won FS-AI Simulation Development Winner, FS AI Skid Pad, FS AI Sprint, FS-AI Trackdrive, Babcock FS-AI Overall Dynamic Events Winner. Collecting 822.1 points, 156.2 more than the closest competitor, to take home the FS-AI Class Overall trophy.

Successfully tackling hardware modifications, such as the misalignment between the testing and competition vehicles, the team has shown resilience and determination in working until the early hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seeking always to push the boundaries EUFS has completed the trailblazing effort to become the first team in FSUK’s history to pass technical and safety scrutineering with an ADS car. The team will tirelessly continue to improve the ADS car with the goal of successfully completing all AI dynamic events in upcoming competitions.

EUFS bringing home six trophies.

Sandor Felber, EUFS President commented: “EUFS's incredibly dedicated team has once again pushed the boundaries of autonomous driving technology! By elevating the robustness of our fully self-driving software to tackle this year's adverse driving conditions and hardware modifications, we've successfully defended our title as the leading FS-AI team for the seventh consecutive year at FSUK 2024.”

EUFS was founded in 2014 with only 10 members and has since grown to more than 140 whilst becoming the standard for driverless teams. Indeed the team has won the inaugural DDT class in 2018 (now renamed FS-AI) and every year since.