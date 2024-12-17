Edinburgh veterinary practice brings Christmas cheer to pets in need

An Edinburgh veterinary practice is appealing for support to help them give animals in need a happier Christmas.

Oak Tree Vet Centre, which is part of the VetPartners group of veterinary practices, is supporting Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home this festive season after becoming a donation point.

The team is inviting clients and community members to join them in lending support by leaving donations at the practice in Queensferry Road which will then be delivered over the festivities.

The fundraising appeal has been organised by practice manager Pauline McKenzie who said that wanted items included wet and dry pet food for cats and dogs, pet treats, blankets, coats and leads.

Vet Jenny Huang, RVN Jess Howe and senior receptionist Elspeth Whyte at Oak Tree Vet Centre.

She said: “Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home does amazing work in our community helping people and their pets in their hour of need. As a team, we wanted to help ensure that animals in their care continue to be supported during the cold winter months and at a time of year which is difficult for many families.

“We have many lovely clients who are always interested and supportive of what we do. We wanted to give something back, especially at this time of year, and know that our clients like to get behind good causes. We have already seen a lot of support for our appeal, and we are still collecting donations.”

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home in Seafield Road East strives to be there for pets as well as their owners during difficult times. The team aims to help keep pets in their own homes where they belong but, if that isn’t possible, they take them in and care for them until they are able to find new families to rehome them.

The charity also has its own Pet Food Bank which provides food, coats, collars, leads, bowls and bedding to owners who are struggling financially.

The Oak Tree team is also hatching plans to do further fundraising for charity, such as the Kilt Walk, and attending community events during 2025.

Oak Tree Vet Centre puts the care of pets, care of people and care of each other above all else and is part of VetPartners, which owns some of the UK’s most respected and trust veterinary practices and associated animal healthcare businesses.