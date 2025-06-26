Edinburgh voted the 2nd best city to work in construction

By Rachel Gray
Contributor
Published 26th Jun 2025, 08:08 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 08:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New research has revealed Edinburgh is the second best UK city to work in construction.

New data from Travis Perkins has revealed the top five cities in the UK where conditions are most favourable for construction workers, with Bristol, Edinburgh and Cardiff leading the way.

The Best Place to Be a Construction Worker Index ranked major UK cities based on a combination of average salary, job availability, cost of living, and safety rates.

Here are the top five cities ranked:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Constructionplaceholder image
Construction
Rank City Overall Score
1 Bristol 100.00
2 Edinburgh 87.76
3 Cardiff 81.80
4 Leicester 78.79
5 Newcastle upon Tyne 77.96

Bristol topped the list thanks to its high concentration of job opportunities and competitive salaries averaging nearly £58,000.

Edinburgh ranked second overall, offering strong salaries and affordability for its size, while Cardiff stood out for its balance of job availability, moderate cost of living, and safety.

Leicester and Newcastle rounded out the top five, with both cities performing well across the board despite being more affordable than some of the top scorers.

Carine Jessamine Group Marketing & Digital Director at Travis Perkins has commented on the findings:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“These findings highlight the vital role that local infrastructure, housing, and employment opportunities play in supporting the construction industry.

It’s encouraging to see cities where construction professionals are not only in demand, but also able to build stable, rewarding careers.”

Related topics:EdinburghBristolCardiffTravis Perkins
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice