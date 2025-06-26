Edinburgh voted the 2nd best city to work in construction

New research has revealed Edinburgh is the second best UK city to work in construction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New data from Travis Perkins has revealed the top five cities in the UK where conditions are most favourable for construction workers, with Bristol, Edinburgh and Cardiff leading the way.

The Best Place to Be a Construction Worker Index ranked major UK cities based on a combination of average salary, job availability, cost of living, and safety rates.

Here are the top five cities ranked:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction

Rank City Overall Score 1 Bristol 100.00 2 Edinburgh 87.76 3 Cardiff 81.80 4 Leicester 78.79 5 Newcastle upon Tyne 77.96

Bristol topped the list thanks to its high concentration of job opportunities and competitive salaries averaging nearly £58,000.

Edinburgh ranked second overall, offering strong salaries and affordability for its size, while Cardiff stood out for its balance of job availability, moderate cost of living, and safety.

Leicester and Newcastle rounded out the top five, with both cities performing well across the board despite being more affordable than some of the top scorers.

Carine Jessamine Group Marketing & Digital Director at Travis Perkins has commented on the findings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These findings highlight the vital role that local infrastructure, housing, and employment opportunities play in supporting the construction industry.

It’s encouraging to see cities where construction professionals are not only in demand, but also able to build stable, rewarding careers.”