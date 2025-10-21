Edinburgh widows come together for remembrance walk around Arthur’s Seat

Participants of the Widow Walk Edinburgh

A poignant community remembrance walk took place in the capital last Saturday, October 11th, as widows from across Edinburgh joined together for a reflective and supportive hike around the iconic Arthur’s Seat. The Widow Walk Edinburgh, organised by women’s health and fitness network Sustainable Change in collaboration with Cruse Bereavement Support Scotland, saw more than fifty participants take on the walk around the hill’s lower trail. The initiative aimed to harness the calming power of nature and community as a means of easing the quiet isolation that can often follow bereavement.

Following the walk, participants gathered at local venue Indigo Yard in Edinburgh’s West End for refreshments and a guided reflection session. Attendees took part in a short written exercise to express their thoughts and emotions, and were also invited to share memories of their loved ones in a safe and compassionate space, helping to build connection and mutual support among the group.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect, but the walk and the reflection afterwards really helped. Hearing other people’s memories made me laugh and stirred a lot of feelings, but mostly made me feel like I’m not alone”, said Fiona, one of those who joined the group. Another attendee, Elaine, said: “Being outside, up on Arthur’s Seat, and talking to others who’ve gone through the same thing… it was comforting in a way I didn’t think I’d find.”

The event was the latest in a series of charity and community initiatives organised and supported by Sustainable Change. To date, the company has raised over £130,000 for a range of causes, including UNICEF’s Children of Gaza Crisis Appeal, the Stroke Association, and Magic Breakfast Children's Food & Education Charity, among others.

Widow Walk Edinburgh participants at Arthur's Seat

Alex Neilan, Founder of Sustainable Change, said:

“Losing a partner can leave women feeling cut off from daily life and disconnected from those around them. At Sustainable Change, we wanted to create a compassionate space where people walked together, shared stories, and found strength in community and nature. We wanted to remind those that have lost someone that they are not alone.”

“Last Saturday’s event did exactly that - and much more. It was truly inspiring and moving to be part of, and we are so grateful to all those who joined us.”