Edinburgh will always get tails wagging

Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, is a city steeped in history, stunning architecture, and a vibrant cultural scene. The good news for dog owners is that Edinburgh is also an incredibly dog-friendly destination with plenty of things to do.

In this guide, we’ll introduce you to some of the best dog-friendly attractions in Edinburgh city centre and beyond for you and your dog, along with fabulous pubs, dog-friendly bars, restaurants and cafes that really welcome and love dogs.

Don’t forget to book your dog-friendly accommodation with PetsPyjamas to make sure your pet-friendly trip to Edinburgh is truly unforgettable!

Greyfriars Bobby Visiting Greyfriars Bobby should definitely be on your list of things to do. Believed to be either a Sky Terrier or Dandie Dinmont, Greyfriars Bobby was known in the 19th century to have spent 14 years guarding the grave of its owner until it died in 1872. You and your dog can see this charming statue of Greyfriars Bobby at the corner of Candlemaker Row and George V Bridge. The dog was immortalised in the Disney film The Adventures of Greyfriars Bobby in 2006.

Holyrood Park Holyrood Park is a vast green space in the heart of Edinburgh, providing a perfect place for a dog walk with stunning views of the city. The park includes the iconic Arthur’s Seat, an ancient volcano and the highest point in the park, offering panoramic views of the city. Dogs are welcome throughout the park, but please keep them on a lead near the loch and during the bird breeding season.

Princes Street Gardens Created in 1820, Princes Street Gardens is definitely one of the most beautiful gardens in Edinburgh. The Gardens stretch over 37 acres and connect the Old Town with the New. Your dog will love walking around the gardens with you and will no doubt sniff noses with a few of the locals’ dogs too especially around the Ross Fountain where local dog walkers meet. Stop off here for a coffee at the Pavilion Cafe bar.

The Hermitage of Braid and Blackford Hill is a dog-friendly nature reserve located in southern Edinburgh. The reserve features a variety of walking trails through woodlands, along the Braid Burn River, and up Blackford Hill, where you’ll be rewarded with breathtaking views of the city. Dogs are welcome throughout the reserve, but please keep them on a lead in certain areas to protect wildlife.

The Scran and Scallie is a dog-friendly gastropub in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh. Offering a warm and inviting atmosphere, the pub serves up high-quality, locally sourced food and drink. With a focus on traditional Scottish fare, the menu includes dishes such as haggis and Cullen skink. Dogs are welcome in the bar area, and the pub provides water bowls and treats to make your pooch feel at home.

The Caley Sample Room is a dog-friendly pub located in the heart of Edinburgh, offering a fantastic selection of craft beers and a diverse menu featuring local ingredients. Dogs are welcome in the bar area, where they’ll be provided with water bowls and tasty treats. With its friendly atmosphere and delicious food and drink, The Caley Sample Room is a great place to relax and unwind with your dog after a day of exploring the city

The Black Ivy, Edinburgh A stylish dog-friendly neighbourhood boutique Hotel, Bar and Restaurant, The Black Ivy is an independently owned hotel just five minutes from Edinburgh City Centre. Each of the 21 bedrooms has been uniquely designed to tell a story and, nestled in the heart of leafy Bruntsfield, is the perfect bohemian escape and base to explore the delights of Edinburgh.

We’ve only just scratched the surface of what dog-friendly Edinburgh has to offer. With countless parks, dog-friendly pubs, and restaurants, as well as dog-friendly local establishments, stunning walks and attractions, Edinburgh is a city that both you and your dog will love to explore.