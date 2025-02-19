Edinburgh youth football team look the part in new kit thanks to donation

An Edinburgh-based youth football team has been kitted out with new training tops thanks to a sponsorship from a Scottish construction firm.

Hutchinson Vale Community Football Club’s Under 10’s team has received 36 new long-sleeved Adidas training tops following a sponsorship donation from The JR Group.

The youngsters, all aged ten and 11, meet at the club’s grounds on Fords Road twice a week for training.

The JR Group is currently undertaking a project to deliver 31 one- and two-bedroom apartments for social and mid-market rent on behalf of Home Group on the site of the former Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh, close to where the team trains.

Gayle O’Hear, Construction Administration Manager at The JR Group, said: “As well as being a fantastic local organisation encouraging Edinburgh kids to stay active, on the doorstep of one of our developments. This Edinburgh site is perfectly located for all the outdoor amenities of The Meadows so it is great to promote outdoor sports.

“The new strips looks incredibly smart on the team so we look forward to seeing them train with The JR Group logo on their backs in the weeks and months ahead.

“Work is progressing well on the new apartments. The scaffolding is starting to be dismantled, and work is underway to install kitchens, bathrooms and doors.”

Kevin Dunn, Head Coach of the Hutchinson Vale Under 10s team, added: “Having uniform kit for all the team is really important as it definitely influences their mindset and helps them play more confidently and like a team.

“Support from companies like The JR Group is really important. The costs of kits can sometimes be a prohibitive factor for families, but sponsorships help to keep community football accessible.

“The team are really pleased with the new training tops and we’d like to give our thanks to The JR Group for enabling us to ensure everyone has one.”

The JR Group was founded in Govan in 1995 as a scaffolding business and has grown to become one of Scotland’s largest building and construction firms – employing around 200 staff. The JR Group has a proven track record of delivering outstanding projects for leading UK housebuilders, registered social landlords and private clients across Scotland and the North of England.

For more information visit www.thejrgroup.co.uk or call 0141 849 6711.