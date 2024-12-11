Edinburgh's care home residents share their top tips for those preparing for an upcoming interview

Residents at Glencairn Care Home are weighing in on what really makes a great employee as they share their top tips following a string of interviews to find the next best carers to join the team.

As part of the ‘Safer Staffing’ focus group, the care home in Edinburgh, which is part of Renaissance Care, is inviting residents, staff and stakeholders to become part of the interview process, ensuring that those who live and work in the home are part of the recruitment team.

“Here at Glencairn, we’ve got decades of life experience under one roof, and no one understands the value of true kindness and attentiveness better than our residents,” says Jozi Stables, manager of Glencairn.

“So, when it comes to hiring, we want to make sure our new staff not only bring the right skills but also the same commitment to compassionate, person centred care, that makes a real difference in the lives of our residents.”

Jozi and resident Mairi

The inaugural meeting focused on recruitment and the essential qualities they look for in any new future hires, with residents offering up their candid advice for those interested in a career in care:

Show a Spark of Enthusiasm: The consensus among residents is that enthusiasm and a caring attitude are essential. “Skills can be taught but you can’t teach kindness or a positive attitude, that comes from within!” shared Tom.

Be Yourself—Nerves and All: “It’s perfectly fine to be a little shaky,” said Norma. “Just make sure to be engaged and present. Letting us know that you’re nervous shows that you care about doing well—and we appreciate that honesty.”

Ask Questions: A few thoughtful questions can make a lasting impression, say Glencairn staff. “When candidates ask us questions, we can tell they’re serious about working here,” said Jozi. “It shows us that they’re genuinely interested, and that willingness to learn is so important.”

Dress Comfortably yet Professionally: Glencairn’s residents know that a care home isn’t your typical office, but a little professionalism goes a long way. “We want people to feel comfortable, not like they’re in a job interview with the Queen!” joked Charles. “But it’s always nice when people show that they’ve put in a little effort.”

Jozi continued: “For successful applicants, a career in care offers incredibly rewarding work with the chance to positively impact people’s lives every day. Our people-first culture is at the heart of everything we do at Renaissance Care, not just with residents but with our employees, through continuous learning and development opportunities, with training programs that allow staff to advance their skills and reach their full potential.

"We believe that a happy and fulfilled workforce delivers exceptional care, creating an environment within which residents can thrive.”

Renaissance Care has 18 homes across Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Lanarkshire.

The private care homes vary in size and style, ranging from small boutique-style residential care homes with 20 rooms to larger purpose-built care homes for assisted living offering specialist nursing and dementia care.