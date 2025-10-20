Edinburgh’s Emma Crowned British Muay Thai Champion
Facing top-ranked opponent Yasmin Nazary, Davison appeared to injure her elbow in the opening round but refused to back down — battling through the remaining rounds one-handed to claim victory on points and secure the national title.
Fortunately, the injury was later confirmed not to be a fracture — a huge relief for Davison after such a gruelling contest.
“I knew I had hurt it, but I didn’t know how bad it was so I just pushed on,” said Davison after the fight. “We had an amazing support on the night, and there was no way I was giving up in front of them.”
Her trainer and fiancé Pawel Zakrzewski, founder of the Edinburgh Combat Project, said:
“Emma showed what true heart looks like. To fight almost an entire title bout one-handed and still win against one of the country’s best is unbelievable. This wasn’t just skill — it was sheer determination and courage. We couldn’t be prouder.”
The win caps a meteoric rise for Davison, who began her Muay Thai journey just two and a half years ago and has now secured one of the sport’s most prestigious domestic titles. With the GB British crown now hers, Davison and her team are already looking ahead to future defences and potential international bouts.