Edinburgh's number one rental community welcomes first residents as build completes

Moda and Apache Capital’s The McEwan development completes with 139 new homes and amenities at the city’s top rated rental neighbourhood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moda, The McEwan, the 476-home rental neighbourhood in Edinburgh’s historic Fountainbridge district has marked the completion of its final phase.

Located on the site of the former McEwan’s Brewery, Moda, The McEwan is rated the number one BTR neighbourhood in the city on BTR review site Homeviews, with 139 new homes opening the doors to their new residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanning 140,000 sq ft, the completed development offers 15,000 sq ft of best-in-class amenities, including a 24/7 gym and fitness centre, private dining room, co-working spaces, cinema room, and rooftop terraces with sweeping views of Edinburgh Castle – all included as part of the monthly rent.

Moda, The McEwan's new resident lounge

Additionally, all Moda residents benefit from access to the MyModa app from day one, allowing them to connect with neighbours, message the concierge, and book exclusive events and services from a tap on their phone.

Located in the heart of the capital, The McEwan is conveniently located within walking distance of Haymarket station, the city centre and several major universities, offering excellent connectivity for residents studying or working in Edinburgh. The development was also the first building in Europe to achieve the highest, 3-star Fitwel rating, demonstrating Moda's commitment to maximising the health and wellbeing of its residents and the wider Edinburgh community.

The neighbourhood was the first development in Scotland to be brought forward by Moda and its funding partner Apache Capital with its investors Harrison Street and NFU Mutual. Robertson Construction Central East has completed the final phase of the remaining 139 high-quality rental homes. These add to the existing mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, ideal for a mixed demographic who make renting their tenure of choice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivery of the neighbourhood’s second phase generated £32.8m of social, local and economic value, with almost £17m spend with SMEs and £18m spent with a local supply chain. The build generated 419 weeks of on-site apprenticeship training, with 244 local people employed on the site. Robertson also achieved the highest possible Considerate Constructors Scheme score while on site, with a 45/45.

Brand new apartment in Moda, The McEwan

Both phases of the neighbourhood were funded by Apache Capital with its investors Harrison Street and NFU Mutual.

Delivered in partnership with Robertson, the neighbourhood is a key part of the wider regeneration of Fountainbridge, set to revitalise a historic part of Edinburgh with new homes, public spaces, and opportunities for the local community.

With practical completion now achieved, the new homes already have their first residents in situ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Brooks, Executive Chairman at Moda Living said: “Reaching practical completion at Moda, The McEwan is a landmark moment, and we’re grateful to Robertson, Apache Capital and its investment partners and other stakeholders for helping to deliver the second phase of this fantastic neighbourhood.

The new Moda, The McEwan luxury apartment.

“We’re proud to be playing a role in the regeneration of Fountainbridge and to be welcoming residents into this already dynamic community, designed with health, wellbeing and community in mind, that makes it more than an apartment but a home.”

Jamie Snary, Executive Director Asset Management and Operations at Apache Capital said: “The McEwan is another exemplar BTR asset forming part of our prime regional portfolio, bringing another 139 homes into operation adding to the 6,000 units which are either operational or in the development pipeline. Alongside welcoming our new residents we have also secured the first commercial occupiers including a convenience-led retailer which will be opening imminently.”

Elliot Robertson, Chief Executive Officer, Robertson Group, said: “Working closely with Moda, we’ve brought new life to a once underused part of the city to create a thriving neighbourhood that has become a welcome addition to Edinburgh. This project gave us the opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in operating safely in complex, busy environments while not compromising the quality standards that Robertson is known for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A real focus of our approach was to ensure that we provided long-lasting benefits for the local economy and community throughout construction. It’s fantastic that we achieved this by supporting local suppliers, creating jobs, and offering apprenticeships that will help build skills for the future.”