Edinburgh's Queens Manor care home hosts community Christmas lights switch-on with Lord Provost and Fettes College choir

Lighting up time got a whole new meaning at Queens Manor as the community came together to see the home’s Christmas lights switched on for the very first time this Christmas.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Queens Manor care home, in Edinburgh got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the community to come and join in with staff and residents who all gathered in the home’s garden for the occasion. The home was delighted to welcome, Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and Fettes College Chapel choir to join them for the grand switch on!

There was mulled wine, hot chocolate and delicious home-made mince pies along with lots of other Christmas treats all prepared by head to keep everyone warm. The Christmas tree and all the lights looked amazing when the home’s General Manager, Margaret-Ann Davidson and Lord Provost Robert Aldridge flicked the switch for the big reveal.

General Manager, Margaret-Ann Davidson said: “We absolutely love Christmas here at Queens Manor, it is such a special time and we all love decorating the home and having a lovely big tree. This is possibly the biggest we’ve ever had but then, it is Christmas so you have to go over the top!”

Resident Ambassador, Audrey at Queens Manor said: “It feels properly Christmassy now all the lights are up, the home looks so beautiful – I can’t wait for families and friends to see the lights next time they visit!” Audrey also thanked Lord Provost for taking time from his business schedule and to the pupils from Fettes College for their visits throughout the year.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Queens Manor is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Queens Manor provides residential and dementia care, respite care.