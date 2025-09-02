Edinburgh’s pioneering Regenerative Futures Fund has reached a major milestone in its long-term effort to shift power and resources into the hands of communities tackling poverty, racism and the climate crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 97 proposals, a Panel, made up of 15 Edinburgh residents with direct experience of poverty and racism, selected 34 projects to advance to the next stage of funding. 50% of selected projects are led by Black and People of Colour, reflecting the city’s commitment to dismantling racism, tackling the climate transition, ending poverty, and addressing the interconnected challenges shaping a just and thriving future.

The Resident’s Panel has spent months listening, learning and working through each application with care, mapping projects across the City by geography, theme, and approach. Projects selected will enter the capacity-building phase, from August until December, giving groups the time, space and funding to develop full proposals for long-term, unrestricted funding. Proposals submitted at the start of 2026 will then be considered for an annual award of £100,000, for ten years. Between 10 and fifteen projects will be selected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the work of the fund goes beyond this as all 34 groups, and dozens more from the initial 97 projects, have registered interest in joining the Regenerative Futures Fund wider network for peer learning, collaboration and collective action - a shared movement for the future of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh’s Regenerative Futures Fund moves into next phase

“We’re here to build movements, as well as to distribute funds,” says Aala Ross, Co-Head of the Fund. “If we accept that the Fund exists to redistribute power, not just resources, we can reimagine our role as something more powerful. We nurture conditions for collective power, we build trust across difference, and we learn together, to challenge the systems that shape our lives.”

Leah Black, Co-Head, adds: “We’re flipping the usual script on funding. We’re saying: here’s the time, here’s the space, here’s the support - now let’s imagine and build the future we actually want. That’s what makes this different. It’s rooted in care, equity and collaboration, and it’s led by the people who live and breathe these challenges every day.”

The Regenerative Futures Fund is backed by some of the UK’s biggest charitable funders, including the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation, The National Lottery Community Fund, The Robertson Trust, Turn2us Edinburgh Trust, Foundation Scotland and City of Edinburgh Council. Crucially, these funders have stepped back from decision-making, placing control firmly with local people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Council Leader Jane Meagher said “Five years ago, Edinburgh became the first UK city to set a target date to end poverty. To achieve this, we must be ambitious and drive the change that is so greatly needed, which means being brave and being innovative. We know this is a challenging time for the third sector and we’re working to increase stability for organisations.

City Council Leader Jane Meagher

“By giving greater, longer-term support to community projects, they can get on with what they do best – supporting residents, tackling poverty, and changing lives. Edinburgh’s Regenerative Futures Fund is a unique new fund to help us achieve just that and end poverty together.

“I’m excited to see a shortlist drawn up by individuals with lived experience of poverty and looking forward to funding awards being presented early next year.”

In September, the wider network of applicants and community groups will come together for the first time to begin a city-wide journey of learning, connection and shared action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fund is also inviting new partners, funders, donors, philanthropists and supporters to join this long-term collaborative effort to reimagine how resources are shared in the city.

For more information, including the list of the 34 projects in the capacity-building phase, visit https://regenerativefuturesfund.org.uk/capacity-building-orgs