"Eight-Year-Old Philanthropist Tayo Leads Global Effort to Provide School Supplies for Gambia"

Young Boy on a Mission to Help Schoolchildren in Gambia. An eight-year-old boy is on a heart-warming mission to provide essential school supplies to children in Gambia. Tayo, a student at Thrive Homeschool Academy, has launched a project aimed at raising funds for school supplies for a Gambian school that supports 400 children.

Tayo, who was born in Edinburgh, has already made strides in his project. In his first video, posted today, he proudly showcases some of the supplies he has already purchased, including LED writing boards, pencils, rubbers, and a range of Montessori learning equipment. But his mission doesn't stop there—he's asking for support from people around the world, especially those on social media, to help him buy even more supplies for the school, particularly additional writing boards and pencils.

"This is a really important project for me," Tayo says. "I want to help the children in Gambia have the same chances to learn as I do."

Tayo also shared that he is inspired by all the great inventors and writers who have come from Edinburgh, which has fuelled his passion for making a difference.

The young philanthropist has pledged to keep everyone updated on his progress with new videos and blog posts every Friday. His videos will track the items he's purchasing and share his journey, encouraging others to get involved. Tayo’s efforts don’t stop with just school supplies. He’s also raising awareness for a separate project aimed at funding education for orphans in Gambia.

In addition to his charitable efforts, Tayo is set to release his own book, "Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends", which will be available next month. The book highlights inspirational figures from Africa and aims to teach children about the continent’s rich history and influential leaders.

Tayo’s project has already gained traction, but he hopes that people from across the globe will rally behind him to make an even greater impact. "Every bit of help can make a big difference," he says.

To follow Tayo’s journey and support his mission, keep an eye on his weekly updates and consider contributing to this important cause. Together, we can help Tayo bring hope and learning to hundreds of children in Gambia.

How You Can Help: 1- Watch Tayo’s weekly videos, uploaded every Friday, for updates. 2- Donate to help him purchase more school supplies for Gambian children (https://gofund.me/f07451c5). 3- Spread the word about Tayo’s project and his upcoming book, Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends, available next month.

Tayo’s determination and global appeal are proof that no matter your age, you can make a difference.