Emirates lands in Edinburgh with exciting career opportunities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emirates is ramping up global recruitment efforts with plans to recruit 5,000 new joiners worldwide in 2024. -Tax-free salary, travel perks, and world-class training amongst many other benefits

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates from Edinburgh to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding a Cabin Crew recruitment open day on the 21st November at the Radisson Blue Hotel, Edinburgh. Successful applicants will join Emirates 21,500-strong cabin crew team, including more than 1,000 from the UK, to travel the world across more than 130 cities in 76 countries.

Recruitment drive

Emirates recently announced a global recruitment drive to hire 5,000 cabin crew members across six continents in 2024, boosting its existing cabin crew team by 25%. The airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés, those with at least a year of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals keen to embark on an exciting career travelling the globe.

Emirates Cabin Crew

A job like no other

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emirates offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees.

Emirates’ cabin crew lead a cosmopolitan lifestyle in vibrant Dubai, living with 200 nationalities in a city renowned for its hotels, restaurants, food scene, leisure activities and for being one of the safest in the world.

Emirates’ cabin crew enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stays and layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, excellent medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services and other benefits. Friends and family enjoy deeply discounted flight tickets, and travelling with their loved ones creates lasting memories for crew.

How to apply

In 2023, Emirates welcomed a staggering 8,000 new employees into their cabin crew team through their highly popular recruitment days across 353 cities, as the airline ramped up its services post-pandemic. The airline’s multicultural cabin crew team hail from more than 140 nationalities and speak a staggering 130 languages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Candidates are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience. Those who haven’t applied online may do so as walk-ins on the day at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Edinburgh City Centre, 80 High Street, The Royal Mile, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

For aspiring cabin crew, the opportunity to join Emirates is one click or one open day away. Checkout www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew regularly for more details and open day schedules across the UK.