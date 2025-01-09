Enjoy a cuppa, cake and a natter as LifeCare's Chatty Cafe turns one

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LifeCare invites the local community to celebrate one year of Chatty Cafe.

Are you looking to get out and about and meet new people?

Then we hope you will join us 11am-1pm on Monday 13th January at LifeCare's warm and welcoming community cafe, CafeLife (2 Cheyne Street, EH4 1JB) as we celebrate the 1st birthday of our Chatty Cafe and help turn Blue Monday into Brew Monday.

Part of @thechattycafe Scheme, LifeCare's Chatter and Natter table became a permanent edition to CafeLife on Blue Monday last year, helping to tackle loneliness and isolation for those that need it most in our community.

LifeCare's Chatty Cafe

Come along and enjoy coffee, tea, cake and conversation as we bring the community together round our Chatter and Natter Table.

We're incredibly proud of all we have achieved this year and hope you can join us to celebrate! We can't wait to welcome you.

For more info about LifeCare visit https://www.lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk

LifeCare's Chatty Cafe is funded by the The National Lottery Community Fund.