Environmental teams help keep Edinburgh and West Lothian communities green and tidy

New figures from Wheatley Homes East show in 2023/24, 1214 tonnes of waste was lifted in its communities. The Neighbourhood Environmental Team (NETs) also kept 14,524 stairwells clean and tidy.

A series of Environmental Weeks of Action over the year saw NETs staff tackle bulk uplift, fly tipping, upgrade community spaces and join community groups, schools and other partner organisations in litter picks, helping to improve neighbourhoods and engage with tenants.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB) also rated all Wheatley Homes East neighbourhoods five-star, the highest possible grade.

The charity also supported with the training of seven Wheatley Homes East customers to assess green spaces and identify any areas where improvement can be made.

The social landlord’s new ‘Neighbourhood Champion’ awards scheme saw four Wheatley Homes East customers recognised for their work improving local communities.

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, said: “We are very proud of the NETs for the difference they have made in communities across West Lothian and Edinburgh.

“The team has delivered a wide range of activities across the region in the last 12 months. Whether that is cleaning closes and cutting grass through to supporting with community events, bulk uplift collection, upcycling, creating community garden spaces or dealing with over 1200 requests from customers for work in or around their homes.

“We are also proud of the difference these efforts are making in our communities, with all of our gardens receiving the highest rating by Keep Scotland Beautiful, and the active role our tenants are playing in their communities.