Eric Liddell 100 Launches ‘Eric Liddell Awards’ In Honour Of Scotland’s Olympic Hero

AWARDS WILL BE HOSTED BY SCOTTISH ICONS SALLY MAGNUSSON AND DAVID TANNER, AND PRESENTED BY HER ROYAL HIGHNESS, PRINCESS ANNE.

The Eric Liddell 100 has announced today the launch of its new 'Eric Liddell Awards' which will be held on Friday the 1 November 2024 as part of a Gala Dinner and will celebrate some of the outstanding individuals contributing to Scotland’s athletics and sports.

Launched by The Eric Liddell Community charity, The Eric Liddell 100 campaign honours the centenary of The Flying Scotsman’s famous Olympic gold medal in Paris 1924, 100 years on, celebrating the life, sporting and community service achievements of one of Scotland’s iconic figures through a series of initiatives, events and activities, with the final event of 2024 being the ‘Eric Liddell 100 Awards’.

To form the awards, the charity has partnered with five organisations to honour some of Scotland’s most outstanding individuals in athletics and sports, who have demonstrated the charity’s core values: passion, compassion, and integrity.

HRH Princess Anne, Princess Royal and John Macmillan at St Giles Cathedral

Throughout this year Scottish Athletics, Youthlink Scotland, Scottish Rugby, Scottish Disability Sport and The Eric Liddell Community, have awarded 100 individuals with ‘Eric Liddell Recognition Awards’ with each winner presented with a unique Eric Liddell 100 pin badge and a certificate. Each partner will also nominate one individual to be celebrated further at the Eric Liddell 100 Awards in November.

John MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer of The Eric Liddell Community, said:“We are so proud to announce the launch of this incredible awards ceremony as part of the Eric Liddell 100, and are honoured to be able to create a platform for outstanding individuals across Scotland to be recognised for their achievements in athletics, sports and community work. These nominees can beathletes, coaches, officials, volunteers or community members who have displayed one or more of our core values of passion, compassion and integrity.

“We very much look forward to honouring the incredible nominees in November. This is the first year of the awards, and we hope to make this an annual tradition, continuing to commemorate Eric Liddell through this incredible initiative.”

Colin Hutchison, CEO of Scottish Athletics, said: "We are thrilled to take part in the very first Eric Liddell Awards in honour of one of Scotland’s greatest athletes and his legacy. It is important to us to highlight the wonderful achievements of our members, and this is truly an amazing way to do so. Eric Liddell’s contribution to Scottish athletics is extremely admirable and his passion for the sport and compassion towards everyone he met is something we want to continue honouring through our involvement with Eric Liddell 100.”

Hosted by Scottish icon Sally Magnusson – broadcaster and author of ‘The Flying Scotsman: The Eric Liddell Story’ – and sports broadcaster David Tanner, the awards will also feature elite sports people who have shown their dedication to Eric Liddell’s core values. Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, who serves as Patron of the Eric Liddell 100, will present each nominee with an award highlighting their incredible achievements.

During a service of centenary celebration and remembrance in June 2024, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, praised the Eric Liddell 100 and stated: “The Eric Liddell 100 is a programme of events and activities to recognise and celebrate the life, sporting, and community service achievements of one of Scotland’s, and the UK’s, iconic figures, The Flying Scotsman Eric Liddell. The 2024 Olympics in Paris are taking place 100 years after Eric Liddell won Olympic Gold and Bronze medals at the 1924 Games, which also took place in Paris.

“As the 2024 Olympics return to Paris, we all have an opportunity to remember, celebrate, and be inspired by the story of Eric Liddell. Those involved in The Eric Liddell 100 carefully considered suitable values for this initiative, values that Eric Liddell lived by and demonstrated daily; passion, compassion, and integrity.”

For more information on The Eric Liddell Awards and how to get involved, please visit https://ericliddell.org/events/eric-liddell-awards-gala-dinner/