Escape to the Lake District by rail this Easter

Direct routes with TransPennine Express from Edinburgh to Carlisle offer an opportunity to visit Cumbria’s only city, exploring attractions such as Carlisle Cathedral or enjoying shopping in the city’s high street staples and independent boutiques. Meanwhile, just outside of Carlisle is the town of Brampton with its quirky antiques shops and delightful country parks such as Talkin Tarn. Brampton is also home to Farlam Hall with its Michelin starred fine dining restaurant.

With a journey time of just 1 hour 20 minutes, passengers can enjoy a speedy journey into the north of Cumbria, where they can choose to stay in Carlisle and explore the city’s cosmopolitan lifestyle or continue their rail journey with Northern to Cumbria’s coastline taking in towns including Maryport, Whitehaven and Ravenglass.

Highlights of Carlisle not only include the historical attractions but it’s burgeoning food and drink scene with a number of independent breweries and cafes popping up, plus the best Cumbrian produce on sale at local butchery and deli, Cranstons.

Along the coastline, Whitehaven is Cumbria’s premier port town, once famed for it’s imports of rum and spices from the Caribbean – it’s how Grasmere Gingerbread found their ingredients once upon a time.Today it is home to fascinating museums and a picturesque harbour. The town of Maryport meanwhile has an aquarium and a number of delightful cafes.

Journey yet further south to explore the breathtaking headlands of St Bees or historic Ravenglass, home of Muncaster Castle and Ravenglass to Eskdale Railway.