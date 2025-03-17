‘Everything is amazing’ as tenants move into West Craigs development

More than 80 families have moved into one of Scotland’s largest new affordable housing developments since the start of the year – with tenants describing homes as “amazing”.

Wheatley Homes East has handed over 83 properties to tenants in Edinburgh, many of whom had previously been homeless or living in temporary accommodation.

The development at West Craigs includes one, two, three, and four-bedroom homes available for social rent. It is part of a larger £80 million new-build project by Wheatley Group, which aims to construct a total of 425 homes.

This includes funding of £46 million from the Scottish Government through the City of Edinburgh Council.

Anna Khlibodarova in her new home at West Craigs

Cruden Group will build 300 new homes, consisting of 188 for social rent and 112 for mid-market rent. CCG (Scotland) will construct 125 homes, including 83 for social rent and 42 for mid-market rental. The homes for social rent will be managed by Wheatley Homes East, while the mid-market homes will be managed by Lowther, both of which are part of Wheatley Group.

Anna Khlibodarova, originally from Ukraine, moved into her new house with her 12-year-old daughter, Stella. Having spent the past two and a half years living in a single room in a flat shared with another family in Leith, Anna is thrilled to have a place they can truly call home.

The Edinburgh University student said: “Our new home is wonderful. Everything is amazing.

“I was nervous about moving into a house, as I’ve only ever lived in flats, but now I feel so safe. The neighbourhood is quiet, and everyone is friendly. We now have a small garden, and having our own private outdoor space is fantastic. My daughter is so happy.”

Laura Henderson, Managing Director of Wheatley Homes East, stated, “It’s great to see families such as Anna’s settle into their new homes. The area has a great sense of community and I hope they will be happy here for many years to come.”

Colin Kennedy, Construction Director at Cruden, said: “We’re incredibly proud at Cruden to have played a part in ensuring these households have moved into the new properties.

“Delivering much-needed, high-quality affordable homes at West Craigs continues to be a rewarding experience for Cruden, and it is fantastic to play a key role in the creation of this thriving new community right on the Capital’s doorstep.”

CCG Managing Director, David Wylie, added: “We are delighted to support Wheatley Group at West Craigs. Not only are we helping to address localised demand for new, affordable homes, but our collaboration has also helped create a legacy beyond the development’s boundaries with 10 jobs, six trade apprenticeships, six work placements, and various career-based initiatives with local schools delivered since the project began.”

Last year, Wheatley Group, which owns and manages over 93,700 homes, was named as the UK’s biggest builder of social housing over the past decade.