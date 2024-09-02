Experts warn of plant-eating pests causing devastation to gardens across the UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh (RBGE) has released new information to highlight the importance of conducting plant checks when introducing new plants into gardens to avoid the devastating consequences of the golden root mealybug (Chryseococcus arecae).

Plant Health and Biosecurity scientist at the research institute, Dr Matt Elliot, has issued a warning to gardening communities to boost awareness of the lesser-known creepy-crawly, highlighting how they can prevent the spread by carrying out simple plant checks at home.

The Garden itself has intercepted the pests three times in the last 12 months, thanks to a robust biosecurity process to protect and preserve its Living Collections from any threats of pests or diseases.

In a bid to show people at home how they can carry out their own plant health checks, the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has launched its ‘Inspect – Insect? – Correct!’ campaign to demonstrate what’s involved in maintaining a healthy green space.

Dr Matt Elliot, Plant Health & Biodiversity Scientist

By following the quick and easy three-step process, gardeners and plant enthusiasts alike can do their part to protect Scotland's biodiversity from the comfort of their gardens. The process encourages people to look beyond the surface appearance of new plants when de-potting them to inspect the roots, as this is where pests like the golden root mealybug hide.

Once de-potted, gardeners should look out for signs of the mealybug which are distinguished by their sulphur-yellow wax coating and oval shape. If mealybugs are detected, the guide advises on how to safely dispose of plants and the precautions that should be taken to avoid further infestation.

Dr Matt Elliot commented: “Whether you’re a gardening expert, part of a plant swapping club or just starting to embrace your green fingers, it’s important for people to understand the threat that pests like mealybugs can pose on their garden’s health.”

“As we work to build a more positive future for plants and protect them from ongoing threats, this step-by-step guide will empower plant lovers across the UK to play their part and demonstrate how simple checks can go a long way to protect biodiversity on their own doorsteps.”

RBGE has released new information to highlight the importance of plant health

Originating from New Zealand, the first recorded appearance of the mealybug in the UK was in 2012. A relentless species, the golden root mealybug can survive outdoors all year round.

Large populations of the pest can cause severe destruction to plant health, sweeping through gardens, stunting the growth of plants, causing leaves to turn yellow, deform or fall off, and ultimately the death of the plant. Despite mealybug infestation being a major issue and posing serious risks to plant health, it has not been widely discussed within the gardening community and has remained relatively under the radar.

The easy-to-follow guide can be found on the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh’s website alongside their social channels, including X, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.