Eye experts among guest speakers for charity’s Edinburgh sight support group

A number of eye care professionals will offer their expertise and advice to people living with the most common form of sight loss as a local support group prepares to relaunch in the city.

There will be visual aid demonstrations as well as tips about living with sight loss from local optometrists, all earmarked as special guest speakers for a group run by national sight loss charity, the Macular Society.

People living with macular disease, which is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK, and other visual impairment are invited to join the monthly support group meetings every last Friday, between 11.30am-1.30pm at St Ninian’s Church, 40 Comely Bank, Edinburgh, EH4 1AG.

Guest speakers will vary month to month, but will include attendees from Visibility Scotland (March) and Optelec (April), while retired Edinburgh optometrist Donald Cameron will deliver a talk in May. An appearance from Edinburgh-based musician Rachel Sunter will follow in the summer.

Macular Society regional manager Iona McLean said: “I know from experience of our other support groups in Edinburgh and the country that people who have been diagnosed with a sight loss condition do rely on them for socialising and support. Our mix of guest speakers will also be exciting additions and we’re looking forward to these sessions.

“This local group at St Ninian’s Church is not only welcome to new members who have been diagnosed with macular disease, but also their family, friends and carers. We know the peer support can be so helpful and our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.”

The Macular Society, together with local people, organises the group, which aims to offer information, encouragement and friendship to people who are affected by macular disease and other sight loss conditions. The meetings are also social occasions where people can chat over a cup of tea.

For more information, to become a volunteer, or to confirm your attendance for the next support group meeting, please contact Iona McLean on 07517 543 998 or email [email protected]

Macular Society group members get to grips with tech to help in their every day lives with sight loss.

The Macular Society is grateful to organisations including the RS Macdonald Charitable Trust and the National Lottery Community Fund for helping to fund our vital services across Scotland.

Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected by macular disease, many more are at risk and the disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces.

Many people affected by macular disease describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 54,000 people in Scotland – 700,000 across the UK – usually over the age of 50.

For more information about support services available from the Macular Society, please call 0300 3030 111, email [email protected] or visit www.macularsociety.org