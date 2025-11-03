Fabulous pooches visit Penicuik care home in memory of much-loved resident

Residents enjoying the dogs

Aaron House care home in Penicuik, part of Aurem Care, recently hosted a heart-warming dog show in memory of a much-loved resident, Jardine Purves, who passed away in August aged 95.

The event brought together residents, staff, and local families – along with plenty of four-legged friends – for a day of fun, laughter and fond memories. Dogs of all shapes and sizes competed in light-hearted categories including Best in Show, Waggiest Tail and Most Handsome Hound, with treats and rosettes handed out to all participants.

Jardine, who lived at Aaron House for more than two years, was well known for his lifelong love of dogs, having owned several throughout his life. Members of his family, including daughter Shirley Staley, attended the event to celebrate his memory in a way that reflected his passions.

Shirley said: “Dad would have absolutely loved this. He was never without a dog by his side and they brought him so much joy. It’s incredibly touching that Aaron House organised this event in his memory, it means the world to our family to see how much he was loved here.”

Aaron House Home Manager Stephen Van Putten added: “Jardine was a wonderful gentleman who made a lasting impression on everyone here. We wanted to do something that reflected who he was, and a dog show felt like the perfect tribute. It was a joyful day filled with smiles, memories and a real sense of community, just as Jardine would have wanted.”