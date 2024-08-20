Family business At Home In Edinburgh makes the shortlist for The Herald Property Awards for Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Family business At Home in Edinburgh has been shortlisted in The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2024, for Residential Letting Team of the Year - sponsored by SafeDeposits Scotland.

The shortlisting is a fantastic achievement for the team of just four, led by husband-and-wife duo Rick and Vicky McCann, in their first year entering The Herald Property Awards for Scotland.

The awards showcase excellence across the property industry, honouring the achievements of Scotland’s most innovative and successful home and commercial builders, developers, agents, interior designers and registered social landlords, with awards across 20 categories. The Residential Letting Team of the Year award – sponsored by SafeDeposits Scotland - recognises the importance of the rental property industry.

The thoroughness and transparency of judging criteria means the awards have gained a prestigious, industry-wide reputation. Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony, on Thursday, September 26 at Doubletree by Hilton, Glasgow.

Vicky and Rick McCann, At Home In Edinburgh directors

Mike Smith, Head of SafeDeposits Scotland, said:

"We at SafeDeposits Scotland are thrilled to be sponsoring this award again this year. We are passionate about the PRS in Scotland, and it is a privilege to be helping recognise those letting agents who deliver the highest standards in the sector. We are looking forward to celebrating with the nominees at the awards ceremony.”

At Home In Edinburgh Director Rick McCann said:

“We are delighted to be selected as finalists for Residential Letting Team of the Year at The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2024, and to be in such prestigious company.

“The rental property market has experienced considerable challenges over the last few years, driving us to find ways to innovate to support our clients and to keep tenants in their homes. We are very proud that this has been recognised by the industry.”

The Herald Property Awards honour is the latest for At Home In Edinburgh, winners of the Scottish Home Awards in 2022 and 2023.

At Home In Edinburgh Director Vicky McCann added:

“We are also incredibly proud of our small team, standing out in this competitive sector. We don’t strive to be Edinburgh’s biggest letting agency; instead, clients become part of our community, with relationships at the heart of our business. It is testament to our team that most of our landlords come to us by recommendation.”

A full list of The Herald Property Awards for Scotland 2024 finalists can be found on heraldscotland.com.

You can find out more about At Home In Edinburgh at www.athomeinedinburgh.co.uk.