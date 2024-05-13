Fiesta fun for Edinburgh care home residents as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Residents at four Edinburgh Care Homes: Colinton, Gilmerton, Gilmerton Neurological Care Centre and St Margarets, were joined by their family and friends for Mexican-themed parties to celebrate the Cinco de Mayo festival.
Mexico was the first stop on the care homes ‘Cruise Around the World’ armchair travel activity, which, throughout the year, will see residents at Brighterkind and Four Seasons care homes across the UK, experiencing the sights, sounds, tastes and culture of destinations they’ve always wanted to visit. The ship will also be docking at fondly remembered destinations, so residents can share their stories about their travels in the past and take a trip down memory lane.
The fiestas had all the ingredients to transport guests to Central Mexico, with vibrant decorations, lively music and lots of maraca shaking. After playing party games including Pin the Tail on the Donkey and whacking the pinatas, the care home’s chefs prepared margaritas and mocktails and a feast of burritos, enchiladas and chocolate churros.
Resident, Jean Young, aged 86, who lives at Colinton Care Home, said: “I’ve had the most fantastic day, it was very exciting and so colourful.”
Susan Campbell, Magic Moments Coordinator at Colinton Care Home, said: “The preparations for our Cinco de Mayo fiesta started weeks ago with everyone getting involved. Our residents made colourful decorations and props in their craft activities, so we were ready to party Mexican style!
“It’s been a very exciting first port of call on our world cruise, everyone enjoyed experiencing the culture of Mexico and loved the food. We’re now deciding what our next destination will be, having already booked Paris for the Olympics in July and Lapland for the festive season in our cruise diary.”