Fiesta fun for Edinburgh care home residents as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Mexico was the first port of call on the care homes’ ‘Cruise Around the World’ armchair adventures

Mexico was the first stop on the care homes ‘Cruise Around the World’ armchair travel activity, which, throughout the year, will see residents at Brighterkind and Four Seasons care homes across the UK, experiencing the sights, sounds, tastes and culture of destinations they’ve always wanted to visit. The ship will also be docking at fondly remembered destinations, so residents can share their stories about their travels in the past and take a trip down memory lane.

The fiestas had all the ingredients to transport guests to Central Mexico, with vibrant decorations, lively music and lots of maraca shaking. After playing party games including Pin the Tail on the Donkey and whacking the pinatas, the care home’s chefs prepared margaritas and mocktails and a feast of burritos, enchiladas and chocolate churros.

Residents Anne and John enjoying the fiesta

Resident, Jean Young, aged 86, who lives at Colinton Care Home, said: “I’ve had the most fantastic day, it was very exciting and so colourful.”

Susan Campbell, Magic Moments Coordinator at Colinton Care Home, said: “The preparations for our Cinco de Mayo fiesta started weeks ago with everyone getting involved. Our residents made colourful decorations and props in their craft activities, so we were ready to party Mexican style!