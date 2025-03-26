First-of-a-kind AI educational tool introduced by surgeons

Leading doctors create virtual surgeon to deliver instant pre-consultation insights

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first of its kind service in the UK has been launched by two of the country's leading plastic surgeons, offering patients a free AI-driven educational tool that mirrors the expertise of an in-person consultation.

The virtual surgeon, developed by Dr. Omar Quaba and his father, Dr. Awf Quaba, enables patients to receive instant, personalised insights into their cosmetic treatment options without the need for an in-person appointment or sharing personal details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Waterfront Private Hospital, a state-of-the-art facility in Edinburgh, was founded by the Quaba's in late 2023 after a multi-million-pound investment.

The hospital now offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments, including Botox, fillers, tummy tucks, and breast augmentations.

In less than a year, it has become a leading destination for cosmetic surgery and skin cancer care in Scotland, assembling a sector-leading team and introducing pioneering technology to enhance patient care.

Dr Omar Quaba said: “We want to ensure that all our patients get answers to their questions as soon as possible so that they can make the most informed decision about their treatment options.

“This tool helps them prepare for a real consultation by answering their questions about suitability, assessment of medical conditions, relevance of job and social history, and can advise on procedure types, risks and complications, aftercare, and costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's important to stress that this is strictly for educational purposes and not meant as medical advice or as a substitute for a consultation with a medical professional.

Waterfront Private Hospital, was founded by the Quaba's in late 2023 after a multi-million-pound investment.

“It's a far more interactive and dynamic way for patients to learn and ask questions in a way you never could by browsing a website.

“By providing this educational resource, we can reach more patients and provide the support and guidance they need to feel confident when they come in for their actual consultation.”

The AI-powered virtual educational tool, conceptualised and implemented by Dr Omar Quaba, is designed to replicate the information provided during in-person consultations, utilising advanced adaptive technology to guide patients through the key aspects of the consultation process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients answer a series of questions about their medical history, treatment goals, and concerns. The AI then provides personalised educational insights on procedure suitability, risks, costs, and aftercare.

Dr. Omar Quaba

Responses are customised and dynamic, adapting based on individual inputs to create an interactive, educational experience answered in a way similar to the Quaba practice's specific approach and is based on their knowledge base.

Unlike traditional online forms, the AI tool does not collect personal details, offering complete privacy while delivering expert guidance.

Dr Awf Quaba said: “Ultimately, this tool ensures that patients are empowered, better informed, and more prepared when they choose to take the next step in their healthcare journey by coming in for an actual consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is just one way AI can effectively support us in ensuring our patients receive the best care possible. It's an incredible educational resource, and we've received fantastic feedback on it so far.”

Home to some of Scotland's most experienced surgeons, including specialists in plastic surgery and dermatology, Waterfront Private Hospital offers a full spectrum of treatments, from cosmetic enhancements to essential medical procedures.

Among its most innovative services is a one-stop clinic for skin cancer, providing same-day consultations, biopsies, and surgeries, a significant development in reducing long NHS waiting times.

In addition, the hospital now offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments, including Botox, fillers, tummy tucks, and breast augmentations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospital provides a luxury healthcare experience, ensuring every patient receives personalised treatment and dedicated aftercare directly from their surgical team.

To learn more about Waterfront Private Hospital and its services, visit: www.waterfronthospital.co.uk

To learn more about the AI tool, please visit: https://www.waterfronthospital.co.uk/free-ai-cosmetic-surgery-consultation