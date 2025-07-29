Forever Edinburgh launches search for the city’s Local Legends

Forever Edinburgh is calling on residents to help shine a spotlight on the everyday heroes who make the city a better place to live. This is part of a reimagination of its Resident Rewards programme “For Local Legends”, celebrating the residents and businesses of Edinburgh.

From friendly shopkeepers and inspiring artists to bus drivers, lollipop ladies, community champions and beyond, this new campaign invites locals to nominate Edinburgh’s Local Legends - the people who go above and beyond, often without recognition.

Nominees will be in with a chance of winning exclusive prizes from Forever Edinburgh’s Resident Rewards partners - from afternoon teas, distillery tours and delicious meals, to unique local experiences.

Prizes have been provided by Resident Rewards partners Mimi’s Bakehouse, Malmaison, Port of Leith Distillery and the Edinburgh Marine Academy.

One especially celebrated individual will be treated to something even more special: a Legendary Local’s Day, featuring an itinerary of unforgettable Edinburgh experiences. This will include a private tour of Lauriston Castle, where they will find out about the final private owners of Lauriston Castle – Mr and Mrs Reid, and Mrs Reid’s brother, Mr Barton and see what it was like to live above and below stairs at Lauriston Castle in Edwardian times.

A nomination page has been launched on the Forever Edinburgh website, where residents can submit their nominations. Whether it’s a neighbour who runs a food bank, a youth worker changing lives or someone who simply brings joy to others, this is your chance to share their story. Nominations are open now and will close on 14 August 2025.

Submissions should include the nominee’s name and details, the nominator’s details and the reason for the nomination, with the option to allow Forever Edinburgh to share the nominee’s story on its social media channels.

All nominations will be hosted on the site, creating a growing list of the city's everyday legends.

Cllr Jane Meagher, leader of the City of Edinburgh Council said:“Local Legends is about celebrating the people who quietly shape all of the things which make our great city what it is today. These are the friendly faces and unsung heroes who make Edinburgh feel like home and this campaign is our way of saying thank you.

"We’re proud to share the new campaign for our Resident Rewards programme For Local Legends - and even prouder to give something back to the people who give so much.”

This is part of the launch of Forever Edinburgh’s new campaign for Resident Rewards - now reimagined as “For Local Legends”. It represents a refreshed commitment to recognising and rewarding residents and local businesses who together make the city such a wonderful place to live.

This is your chance to say thank you to the legends among us - and help them get the recognition they deserve. Edinburgh residents can now wear a badge of honour as a Local Legend, with a rewards programme that gives unique benefits back to them.

The Resident Rewards programme is funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Forever Edinburgh is proud to recognise and reward the people who help make this city so vibrant, kind in spirit and unique. Now it’s over to you – who’s your local legend?

Nominate your Unsung Legend today at edinburgh.org/residentrewardscomp