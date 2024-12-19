Forever Edinburgh partners with One City Trust to deliver a new Give Back campaign for Edinburgh residents this winter

Forever Edinburgh has unveiled a new charity drive this month, which will see it collaborate with local tourism businesses to provide hundreds of free experiences to those most in need this festive season and beyond.

‘Resident Rewards Edinburgh Gives Back’ is being delivered via Forever Edinburgh’s ‘Resident Rewards Edinburgh’ programme, local tourism businesses, and the One City Trust, an independent charity, which supports those living in poverty or facing social inequality in Edinburgh.

Almost 500 leisure and cultural experiences will be available for One City Trust to distribute amongst its network of partners and community groups in areas such as homelessness, youth empowerment, mental health, older people, disability support, food poverty, refugees and migrants.

The scale of the initiative has been made possible thanks to the generous donations of local businesses, who have match-funded experiences purchased by Forever Edinburgh’s Resident Rewards Edinburgh programme.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions - Mirror Maze

This will include tickets to venues such as Edinburgh Castle, Gladstone’s Land, Go Ape Dalkeith and Camera Obscura & World of Illusions. Residents can also explore the rich stories of the capital with Mercat Tours or delve into the chilling tales at The Edinburgh Dungeon.

Tastings and tours have been organised at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, Port of Leith Distillery and Lind & Lime Gin, along with a visit to the renowned Scotch Whisky Experience. Dining highlights include The Brasserie at The Scholar, Ten Hill Place Hotel, Fazenda Rodizio Bar and Grill and The Roseate Edinburgh.

Forever Edinburgh’s Resident Rewards Edinburgh programme was launched in 2021 to reconnect residents with their city via a range of discounts, offers and exclusive experiences at attractions and venues throughout Edinburgh.

Working with local businesses, it has helped to drive the local economy, encouraging residents to get out and explore new experiences, especially at non-peak times of the year and beyond the city centre.

Family days out at Edinburgh Castle

Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, said: “These fantastic donations are hugely welcome and will help nearly 500 people in the city to create lasting memories. Everyone should have the opportunity to experience being a tourist in their home city, and to enjoy the incredible events and attractions we have on offer.

“Forever Edinburgh is on a drive to make sure the city’s tourism offering is truly inclusive and these contributions will be gifted to local people through our charity partners, adding to the 8,400 discounts and experiences exclusively for residents that have already been enjoyed.

“It gives a chance to people who otherwise would not be able to experience these great attractions, and I’d like to extend my gratitude to all organisations who have stepped up to make the new initiative possible and who have exceeded our expectations. Their generosity is supporting the One City Trust in its efforts to tackle inequality across our communities.”

Julie Trevisan-Hunter, Marketing Director at The Scotch Whisky Experience, added: “We have been working with Forever Edinburgh’s Resident Rewards Edinburgh since it launched in 2021. In that time, it has helped us to reach new audiences and attract people already living on our doorstep to come along to visit. We are delighted to support this campaign, knowing the impact it will have on those living in challenging circumstances and perhaps not able to enjoy some of Edinburgh’s iconic experiences as often as they would like.”

The Scotch Whisky Experience tour

Resident Rewards Edinburgh Gives Back launches today with experiences open for use until spring 2025.

Participating businesses and experiences include:

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions Department of Magic Edinburgh Bus Tours Edinburgh Castle Edinburgh Marine Academy Fazenda Rodizio Bar & Grill Go Ape Dalkeith Country Park Gladstone’s Land Johnnie Walker Princes Street Lind & Lime Gin Mercat Tours Port of Leith Distillery The Scotch Whisky Experience Surgeons Quarter - Ten Hill Place Hotel The Roseate Edinburgh The Edinburgh Dungeon The Brasserie at The Scholar Hotel

Registered Scottish charities or constituted community groups across Edinburgh can nominate individuals to receive a voucher.

To speak to One City Trust about nominations, please contact: [email protected]