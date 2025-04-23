Forgotten no more: £40,000 appeal to restore Scottish Veterans' Memorial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Project Heritage – Honouring Veterans. Preserving their memory. A legacy for Remembrance 2025.

Scottish Veterans Residences (SVR) today (Wednesday, April 23) launched a major public appeal to restore the charity’s century-old Memorial at Eastern Cemetery in Leith, Edinburgh – a poignant legacy project ahead of the 80th anniversary of VE Day in 2025.

The campaign, Project Heritage, aims to raise £40,000 to repair and reinstate the historic sandstone and bronze memorial, which honours former residents of Whitefoord House on the Royal Mile, who died between 1917 and 1948.

Opened in 1883 and now operated by Abercorn Funeral Services, Eastern Cemetery is the resting place of men and women with many of those named having served in the First and Second World Wars. A screen wall also bears the names of those from the 1914–18 conflict whose graves remain unmarked.

The launch event was held this morning (Wednesday, April 23) at the memorial site, with guests including Martin Nadin, CEO of SVR, and Colin Leslie, Head of External Relations, alongside current SVR residents, representatives from the Armed Forces and military historians.

Measuring seven metres wide and nearly two metres tall, the historic memorial features 11 separate bronze panels and five intricate carved motifs. It is currently in a state of disrepair, with a significant forward lean, and requires specialist conservation to prevent further deterioration.

“This is more than a monument,” said Martin Nadin. “It's a tribute to all those Veterans that spent their final days at Whitefoord House. Many served in harrowing circumstances, and this year, as we approach significant national commemorations, we want to ensure their memory and service is honoured by restoring this symbol of remembrance and respect."

Scottish Veterans Residences is appealing to the public, businesses, Armed Forces organisations and regimental associations to support the fundraising appeal. The official campaign page is live at www.svronline.org/support-project-heritage

As part of broader outreach, SVR is also engaging communities through events including Armed Forces Day, the Royal Highland Show, and the Edinburgh Kiltwalk, as well as through schools and historical groups helping share veterans’ stories. “We are appealing to people across Scotland to help us restore this memorial to its former glory,” added Colin Leslie. “With your support, we can ensure the names engraved here – and the sacrifices they represent – are remembered not just this Remembrance Day, but for generations to come.”

Scottish Veterans Commissioner Susie Hamilton, who served in the WRNS and the Royal Navy as an officer in the Marine Engineering Branch, offered her full support to the project. She said: “The SVR memorial in Edinburgh’s Eastern Cemetery is a quiet but powerful tribute to those who served in the British Armed Forces, returned from conflict, and later required support to live out their final years with dignity.

“Restoring it is a fitting way to honour their service and ensure their contribution is not forgotten. This is about more than preserving a monument — it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to remember those who served, and a collective act of gratitude from the community that these men served so faithfully.”

Current SVR resident Karl Owers, who served as a soldier with the Royal Scots for five years, said: “This monument recognises the services and sacrifice of men who served in conflicts dating far back as the Boer War and the First World War. It means a lot to Veterans currently at Whitefoord House that this history is preserved, and we hope the public can get right behind our campaign.”

Family member Pamela Perry Hardy, who lives in Vancouver, said: “Two years ago, I found out that my great-grandfather Albert Fowler Perry moved into Whitefoord House, Edinburgh, in 1927 and remained there as a resident until his passing nine years later.

“My branch of his family moved to Canada and most of the family did not know that Albert had moved from Hampshire to Scotland. Albert's military experience included being in the Loyal Lancashire, Royal Lancashire 1st Battalion, RDC and 1st Hampshire. He achieved the rank of Corporal with the Hampshire regiment and served in the Home Guard during the First World War.

“My family was very pleased to learn that Albert lived in such a welcoming and supportive place for military Veterans. Albert Perry is buried at Eastern Cemetery where his name can be found on the memorial wall plaque that is, sadly, starting to fade. I am delighted to learn that a plan has been developed to revitalise this space.”

Restoration work is scheduled to begin in May, with completion and a rededication ceremony planned for September 2025. For more information, visit https://www.svronline.org/support-project-heritage/