Former GP & entrepreneur, Clara Doran, founder of Noggin announced as speaker at Scottish business event

Former GP, author and entrepreneur Dr Clara Doran, who founded the nutrition business, Noggin The Brain People, after being diagnosed with MS, has been announced as the speaker at the networking event, Love Your Business, on Thursday, December 12 at Black Ivy Hotel in Edinburgh.

Clara, who graduated in Medicine from Newcastle University at age 22, has worked as a GP in both the NHS and private healthcare for almost 20 years, whilst also completing post graduate studies in Aesthetic Medicine, Sleep Medicine and Functional Medicine.

At the event, Clara will be sharing her journey from GP to patient and now business owner of the company she launched after her diagnosis, when she found a gap in in the market for hight quality natural options to help alleviate her symptoms, including fatigue, low energy and improving her sleeping patterns.

Following four years of intensive personal research into brain health, sleep science and supplements in the marketplace, Clara launched her nutrient business in 2018, which now sells three products: OOMPH , PAUSE and FOGO to help with everything from focus and cognition to clarity and relaxation. She is also working with a Scottish University to develop a product for children.

Clara Doran

This year, Clara’s memoir was published by WF Howes, ‘Doctor, Interrupted’ and she is also embarking on a public speaking tour to share her story from attending Newcastle University at aged 17 to study medicine, going from doctor to patient, living with her condition and her own self-help journey. She will also share her mission on giving people the knowledge and tools to look after their brains and improve their overall wellbeing,

Clara will join a long list of over 180 business owners who have shared their stories with attendees at Love Your Business networking club, which was launched by Michelle Brown in 2018, founder of the eponymous PR agency which marks its 10th anniversary this year.

These include Chris van der Kuyl CBE, Chairman and Co-Founder of 4JStudios, developers of the multi-award-winning Minecraft Console editions, Sonja Mitchell, founder of Jump Ship Brewing, former co-founder of Social Bite and business coach, Alice Thompson, Marie Owen, founder of LS Productions, California-based environmental entrepreneur Paul Tasner, founder of Pulpworks and Michael Welch, OBE and CEO at Tirebuyer.com.

The aim, which remains today, is to help businesses make connections and build relationships, exchange ideas, referrals and contacts, and hear from inspiring speakers every month, who share their entrepreneurial journeys and business insights.

Clara said: “Being diagnosed with MS whilst on maternity leave with my son was not in my plan. But as a doctor, what I've learned about brain health, nutrition and listening to ourselves since then has been life changing.

“I'm delighted to have been invited to share my story with Michelle and everyone at Love Your Business. As the new year approaches, it's the perfect time to start thinking about our health and how personal experiences can reframe our perspective.”

Michelle said: “Clara has a very inspiring tale to tell going from doctor to patient, launching her own business, and the research, trials and highs and lows around it, and also writing her memoir.

“As a business owner, I know first-hand how important it is to get out there and meet other like-minded people to exchange referrals, bounce ideas off each other and seek out new opportunities and at Love Your Business, the added bonus is hearing from people, like Clara, who go from one chapter of their lives to another to help to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Over the years the networking club has also supported various charities and social enterprises, who have received a percentage of all ticket sales and marketing and PR support for a year to help raise awareness and funds. These include Make 2nds Count, Support in Mind Scotland, Invisible Cities, Epilepsy Scotland, Fighting Against Cancer Edinburgh, (FACE) and this year, Carers of East Lothian.

Love Your Business networking club normally runs on the last Thursday of every month, from 11am till 1pm, except December, which runs on the second Thursday.

Tickets for the event on the December 12 are £20 plus booking – link https://bit.ly/4eUY2KT