Former police station set to become community hub

The former police station in Balerno now owned by the Village Trust

Balerno Village Trust (BVT) plan to host an open day to hear from members of the community who may want to use the former police station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BVT recently bought the single-storey building from Police Scotland who decided that the facility was surplus to their use and placed the building, which is near the heart of the village, on the market.

It was last used as a police station ten years ago and, apart from it being an office during COVID, it has not really been used since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Galloway, the BVT chair, revealed that their move came after consulting the community about what they wanted to see in the one-storey building with a garage and car park near Balerno High School.

Visitors to the former police station (left to right): David Spacey, Richard Henderson, chair of Balerno Community Council, MSP Gordon MacDonald, Westminster MP, Dr Scott Arthur, and their guide, Emma Galloway

She said: “We asked the community and they told us they wanted it retained for community use. They talked about after-school childcare facilities, talked about small offices and small meeting use. All of these are lacking in the village.”

Renovation will take around six months and BVT plan to open next summer, the 50th anniversary of the police station being built.

Their plans include meeting rooms, a large community space and the provision of space for after school provision and Emma explained “There are two offices for community organisation use, whilst we don't have enough space for small businesses to rent individual units, we hope that they would consider using our meeting room space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know there is a real need for child care in the village with waiting lists until 2029, so we are planning to create an additional 30 after school places."

Emma Galloway (right), chair of Balereno Village Trust, receiving the keys from community policeman, Mark Coull.

Money raised from Harlaw Hydro a local hydro scheme, using water from nearby Harlaw Reservoir, is helping pay for the initiative and Emma added: “The scheme has had a couple of good years of electricity generation and we plan to use some of that surplus to renovate the building. We will see how we go with grants. Watch this space.”

BVT plan to hold a community open day in the next month or so and Emma said: “We would love to hear from members of the community who want to use the building and want to get involved.

“The open day will be well advertised on our social media channels and Balerno Cares and we are very much for this building being for the community and being used as a community hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The community said they wanted this place for community use and we want to make Balerno an even better place to live in. It is a really important asset to the community and that is why we wanted to acquire it.”