Fort Kinnaird confirms festive opening hours

Fort Kinnaird has confirmed its festive opening times for last minute shopping and anyone planning a day out with family and friends over the Christmas period.

Fort Kinnaird’s full opening times in the run up to and throughout the Christmas week are:

Friday 20th December: 9am – 9pm

Saturday 21st December: 9am – 6pm

Sunday 22nd December: 9am – 6pm

Monday 23rd December: 9am – 9pm

Tuesday 24th December (Christmas Eve): 9am – 5pm

Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day): Closed

Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day): 9am – 6pm

Friday 27th December: 9am – 8pm

Saturday 28th December: 9am – 6pm

Sunday 29th December: 9am – 6pm

Monday 30th December: 9am – 9pm

Tuesday 31st December (Hogmanay): 9am – 5pm

Wednesday 1st January (New Year’s Day): Selected stores open from 9am 6pm

Thursday 2nd January (Bank Holiday): 9am – 8pm

Friday 3rd January: 9am – 8pm

Saturday 4th January – normal trading hours resume: 9am – 6pm

Opening days and times will vary by store, so it’s always recommended that visitors check with individual retailers before setting off.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said:“Whether you’re visiting to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts, enjoy a seasonal meal, or simply to spend time with loved ones, we're here right through the festive period to ensure you can get everything you need.”

In collaboration with Edinburgh-based charity, Cyrenians, Fort Kinnaird has also launched a Letters of Hope initiative this festive season, collecting and distributing heartfelt Christmas cards to those at risk of homelessness in and around the city.

Shoppers can post letters and cards into the special post box – located outside ODEON Cinema – until December 20. They will then be distributed by Cyrenians in plenty of time for Christmas.