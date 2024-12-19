Fort Kinnaird confirms festive opening hours
Fort Kinnaird’s full opening times in the run up to and throughout the Christmas week are:
- Friday 20th December: 9am – 9pm
- Saturday 21st December: 9am – 6pm
- Sunday 22nd December: 9am – 6pm
- Monday 23rd December: 9am – 9pm
- Tuesday 24th December (Christmas Eve): 9am – 5pm
- Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day): Closed
- Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day): 9am – 6pm
- Friday 27th December: 9am – 8pm
- Saturday 28th December: 9am – 6pm
- Sunday 29th December: 9am – 6pm
- Monday 30th December: 9am – 9pm
- Tuesday 31st December (Hogmanay): 9am – 5pm
- Wednesday 1st January (New Year’s Day): Selected stores open from 9am 6pm
- Thursday 2nd January (Bank Holiday): 9am – 8pm
- Friday 3rd January: 9am – 8pm
- Saturday 4th January – normal trading hours resume: 9am – 6pm
Opening days and times will vary by store, so it’s always recommended that visitors check with individual retailers before setting off.
Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said:“Whether you’re visiting to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts, enjoy a seasonal meal, or simply to spend time with loved ones, we're here right through the festive period to ensure you can get everything you need.”
In collaboration with Edinburgh-based charity, Cyrenians, Fort Kinnaird has also launched a Letters of Hope initiative this festive season, collecting and distributing heartfelt Christmas cards to those at risk of homelessness in and around the city.
Shoppers can post letters and cards into the special post box – located outside ODEON Cinema – until December 20. They will then be distributed by Cyrenians in plenty of time for Christmas.