Forth Awards open nominations for local heroes
Submit nominations via www.forth1.com - submissions open until 20th August 2025
The nominees will join celebrities being honoured at the ceremony later this year, with previous winners including the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Susie McCabe, Nathan Evans and more. Local hero winners in the past have included selfless teachers who have gone above and beyond for their classes, local kids fundraising for charities or committing small acts of kindness, and family-run businesses and restaurants.
Communities across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk are encouraged to submit friends, families and colleagues for the six local hero awards with trophies up for grabs for including best restaurant, best teacher, workplace, visitor attraction, local hero and the traditional Cash for Kids Award. Listeners are also in with a chance of winning tickets to the Forth Awards ceremony itself if they submit a nomination.
Richie Jeffrey, Commercial Events Manager, Hits Radio said, “Every year The Forth Awards celebrate the local heroes that do so much for their communities across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk. From young kids fundraising for local charities, to workplaces who go over and above to support their staff, and teachers who make a real difference to the lives of the children in their class, there’s countless stories of local people worth recognising. We’re looking forward to celebrating these local heroes alongside some of the biggest stars from the entertainment world at the Usher Hall in November, alongside our sponsors Livingston Designer Outlet.”
The Forth Awards 2025 include:
The Forth Best Artist Award with Victor Paris
The Forth Best Restaurant Award with Saltire
The Forth Contribution to Music Award with The Liquid Room
The Forth Icon Award with The Edinburgh Playhouse
The Forth Fringe Award with Watermans
The Forth Cash for Kids Award with Newtown Décor
The Forth Best Teacher Award with Omni Shopping
The Forth Best Workplace Award with Fuse
The Forth Visitor Attraction Award
The Forth Local Hero Award