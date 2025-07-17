Forth Awards open nominations for local heroes

The Forth Awards has opened nominations for its local hero awards, aiming to celebrate the very best of Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk. The star-studded ceremony will return to the Capital’s Usher Hall on 13th November 2025, with awards and performances from huge names in the entertainment world. Forth 1 and Greatest Hits Radio listeners are being encouraged to recognise individuals and organisations in their community that go the extra mile - from the best teachers, restaurants and workplaces as well as the Forth Cash for Kids award.

Submit nominations via www.forth1.com - submissions open until 20th August 2025

The nominees will join celebrities being honoured at the ceremony later this year, with previous winners including the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Susie McCabe, Nathan Evans and more. Local hero winners in the past have included selfless teachers who have gone above and beyond for their classes, local kids fundraising for charities or committing small acts of kindness, and family-run businesses and restaurants.

Communities across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk are encouraged to submit friends, families and colleagues for the six local hero awards with trophies up for grabs for including best restaurant, best teacher, workplace, visitor attraction, local hero and the traditional Cash for Kids Award. Listeners are also in with a chance of winning tickets to the Forth Awards ceremony itself if they submit a nomination.

Susie McCabe at Forth Awards 2025

Richie Jeffrey, Commercial Events Manager, Hits Radio said, “Every year The Forth Awards celebrate the local heroes that do so much for their communities across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and Falkirk. From young kids fundraising for local charities, to workplaces who go over and above to support their staff, and teachers who make a real difference to the lives of the children in their class, there’s countless stories of local people worth recognising. We’re looking forward to celebrating these local heroes alongside some of the biggest stars from the entertainment world at the Usher Hall in November, alongside our sponsors Livingston Designer Outlet.”

The Forth Awards 2025 include:

The Forth Best Artist Award with Victor Paris

The Forth Best Restaurant Award with Saltire

Callum Beattie at Forth Awards 2025

The Forth Contribution to Music Award with The Liquid Room

The Forth Icon Award with The Edinburgh Playhouse

The Forth Fringe Award with Watermans

The Forth Cash for Kids Award with Newtown Décor

Jack 'O' Bryan, Best Restaurant

The Forth Best Teacher Award with Omni Shopping

The Forth Best Workplace Award with Fuse

The Forth Visitor Attraction Award

The Forth Local Hero Award

