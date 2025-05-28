Freda’s lifelong journey with Sight Scotland inspires her to give back

Freda Steel, affectionately known as “Mouse,” has been supported by Sight Scotland throughout her life. Now sixty-nine and still proudly independent, Freda is sharing her story in the hope of inspiring others to support the charity that has done so much for her over the years.

Born blind, Freda started her journey with Sight Scotland at just five years old when she enrolled at the Royal Blind School in Edinburgh.

Freda explains: “That was a very happy time in my life, I was just a wee girl from Lanarkshire, and they opened up the world to me. I learned everything other children did, but also how to live independently – how to cook, clean, move about safely. They gave me the confidence to just get on with life.”

Decades later, when Freda found herself facing new challenges and again needed some help and support, she reached out to Sight Scotland and once again, they answered the call.

Freda and Tam walking in the gardens of the Royal Blind School

“I still cherish my independence, but I was no longer able to easily go out alone. I can’t use my long cane due to nerve damage in my fingers, and with all the street furniture, bins, new bus stops and low kerbs, it became increasingly difficult. I just didn’t feel safe, so I decided to get back in touch with Sight Scotland, and they were there for me just like they were 60 years earlier.

“They introduced me to Tam, a volunteer befriender, and I can’t tell you how much of a difference that has made. Every Tuesday, Tam comes to see me. We go for a walk, have a coffee, go shopping, and have a good chat. It keeps me connected to the world. He’s become a true friend.”

Freda hopes that by sharing her experience, others will be encouraged to support Sight Scotland so more people can receive the same life-changing support.

Freda adds: “I love my wee house, I do everything myself, all the cooking, the cleaning and I’m so proud of that. I’ve always tried to stay positive. But even the most positive person needs help sometimes. Sight Scotland has been there for me every step of the way.

“I want people to know what this charity does. They don’t just offer practical help, they offer hope. They’ve been there for me my whole life. If my story can inspire just one person to donate, then it’s worth sharing. Sight Scotland is a lifeline, and we need to make sure it’s there for everyone who needs it.”

Freda adds: “Just £60 can pay for things like a magnifier or a liquid level indicator, wee things like this make a massive difference to someone’s independence. It might not sound like much, but to someone who’s blind or partially sighted, it can mean the world.”

To make a donation visit: https://sightscotland.org.uk/spring25