Free access to GoCitizen for library members

Members of Edinburgh Libraries now have free access to GoCitizen.

This helps users prepare for the Life in the UK test or British Citizenship test. GoCitizen includes an online version of the latest official study materials licensed from the Home Office, plus hundreds of practice test questions in the same format as the official test.

Let anyone you know who might be preparing for one of these tests that they can access this help free through the library. It can be used from home or the library. All you need is library membership to use it – join at any of our local libraries or online.

Already a citizen? Have a go for fun, you might be surprised what you don’t know! Not a member of the library? Visit any of our libraries to sign up for a membership card or join online today.

For any questions regarding this service please contact [email protected]